The only action item on the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education agenda is a decision on a resolution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic return to school plan.
Those who plan to attend the meeting must wear a mask in order to enter McKinley Education Center.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a required American civics public hearing, followed by the regular meeting of the board.
The agenda includes a preschool and early childhood program report by Peggy Romshek, a teacher training update from Kevin Mills and financial and legislative reports by Stuart Simpson.
Superintendent Ron Hanson will share information on the Back to School Event scheduled for Tuesday and will outline the Return to School plan prior to the board’s vote to approve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.