North Platte School Board to recognize outgoing members

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will recognize the outgoing board members at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center.

Mark Nicholson and Ivan Mitchell are finishing their terms at the end of December. Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor will take their respective seats at the first meeting in January.

Monday’s agenda will include regular reports from Superintendent Todd Rhodes and the NPPS Foundation, and committee reports and financial and budget reports from Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson.

The board will request approval to add dean of student positions to selected schools. The consent agenda items include reimbursements to board members as well as resignations and contract approvals for teaching positions.