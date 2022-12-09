 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Platte School Board to recognize outgoing members

  • 0

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will recognize the outgoing board members at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mark Nicholson and Ivan Mitchell are finishing their terms at the end of December. Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor will take their respective seats at the first meeting in January.

Monday’s agenda will include regular reports from Superintendent Todd Rhodes and the NPPS Foundation, and committee reports and financial and budget reports from Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson.

The board will request approval to add dean of student positions to selected schools. The consent agenda items include reimbursements to board members as well as resignations and contract approvals for teaching positions.

— Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News