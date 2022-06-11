 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte School Board to vote on roof bids for Buffalo Early Education Center

McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will vote on Monday to approve roof bids for five sections of roof at Buffalo Early Education Center.

The total proposed bid for the five sections is $234,593 submitted by Weathercraft Roofing in North Platte.

The board will also consider approving the sale of a modular classroom currently located at Lake School to Hershey Public Schools. The sale price is $20,000, and the NPPS board must approve the sale by a two-thirds majority.

Reports will include the NPPS Foundation; superintendent; student handbook, curriculum; staffing and classified-certified and substitute handbook.

The monthly financial and budget report and legislative update will be given as well.

The board will conduct a bullying policy hearing on Monday prior to the regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

