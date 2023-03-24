Carrie Lienemann, director of Kids Klub at North Platte Public Schools is a participant in the Achievery Learning Cohort.

The program is a project of the National Afterschool Association with support from AT&T. Lienemann is one of 10 Out of School Time professionals participating in the project.

As part of the project, she will work with fellow OST professionals to develop tools for the field of youth development and afterschool to help with vetting online resources like The Achievery by AT&T. The cohort will learn from and share with peers about strategies for finding, adapting and implementing free online resources.

“I was so excited to find out I had been chosen to join the NAA Achievery,” Lienemann said. “The innovative curriculum provided to us by this opportunity will engage and support the students attending our program.”

Between March and November, Lienemann will meet monthly with fellow cohort members from across the country.