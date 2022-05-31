North Platte schools to start up free summer lunch program Wednesday

Police have identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo died in the Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene. Police say a short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported or suspects named. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.