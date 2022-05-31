 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte schools to start up free summer lunch program Wednesday

Local News

Summer is almost here, and it’s time to think about keeping children healthy and safe while school is out.

The Summer Food Service Program is one way to make sure kids eat healthy meals to get the nutrition they need. Through the program, North Platte Public School District will provide free meals to all children ages 1 to 18 this summer.

Lunch will be served at Cody Elementary School, 2000 W. Second St. in North Platte. Lunch will be available Monday to Friday beginning Wednesday and running through June 29. There are no income requirements. Anyone ages 1 to 18 may come to eat a lunch at Cody.

Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Children do not have to be enrolled at NPPSD. Meals are available for adults; the cost for an adult lunch is $5.

The meal must be eaten on site; food items are not allowed to be taken off site.

