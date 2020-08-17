Though Lincoln County lodging tax figures continue in a COVID-19 slump, North Platte in June unexpectedly received its highest monthly net sales taxes since current state records began in 2006.
The city Friday received $829,910 in net sales taxes for June — despite the postponement of Nebraskaland Days — and shattered the previous monthly high of $759,652 in June 2018.
A sudden surge in motor vehicle sales taxes played a major role, with the city also recording a 15-year monthly high in that category at $121,163.
Lincoln County, meanwhile, received $72,565 in net lodging taxes for June — twice May’s coronavirus-depressed figure of $36,364 but 36.7% below June 2019.
North Platte’s net 2019-20 sales-tax collections are now 0.8% ahead of their 2018-19 pace, with July’s payment still to be received before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
June’s record net payment also moved total collections past this year’s $7.14 million “trigger point” to begin setting aside sales-tax money in the city’s Quality Growth Fund for local economic development aid.
Under the city’s 10-year QGF plan, which voters will be asked to renew Nov. 3, $147,281 of June’s payment will be added to the reserved sales-tax fund, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
The city’s general fund and QGF will equally split half of July’s final monthly sales-tax payment for the expiring fiscal year. It’s unlikely QGF will receive its $650,000 maximum infusion this year, though.
The general fund will receive 100% of net monthly sales taxes again starting with August’s payment, which the Nebraska Department of Revenue won’t send until mid-October.
The Revenue Department processes monthly city sales taxes and county lodging taxes, deducting a 1% administrative fee before returning net payments.
