North Platte sets temperature record for June 13

Hot enough for you yet?

That greeting and question likely was met with a resounding “Yes!” from a majority of local residents on Monday as high temperatures set a record in North Platte. Temperatures steadily climbed Monday. reached triple figures early in the afternoon hitting 108 by 5 p.m., according to National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The agency issued a heat advisory that stretched from 1 to 8 p.m. CDT.

It snapped the mark of 103 degrees for the date that was established in 1952, according to statistics stored onlne by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

That was the second of a stretch of four-straight days in which it was 100 degrees or more that June. The last day in that stretch was the warmest as the high hit 107.

North Platte should not challenge any temperature marks for the next few days.

HIghs are expected to be in the high-80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the latter being the start of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

That reprieve will quickly end, however, as another heat wave will likely have area residents sweating through the weekend and even beyond.

It could reach into the high 90s on Thursday and highs will likely go up from there.

Temps could hit triple figures on every day from Friday to Monday, potentially challenge marks that were set in 2012 for June 17 (103) and June 18 (106), and 1988 for both June 10 (104) and 20 (102).

The extended forecast calls for a slight dip — if you can call it that — after that as highs will only reach into the 90s.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.