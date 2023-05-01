A North Platte man was shocked Monday after he was handed a sentence of 500 days in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Terry D. Yonker, 46, pleaded no contest to felony failure to report every three months as a sex offender in Lincoln County District Court.

District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 500 days in the Department of Corrections with credit for 63 days already served. Nine months of post release supervision is also required.

After sentencing, Yonker protested while he was escorted out of the courtroom repeatedly asking: “why am I going to jail?”

According to police records, Yonker last reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff for verification in October 2021, when he was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Yonker is required to register for the rest of his life after a 2016 conviction for felony attempted first degree sexual assault and an additional conviction of criminal child enticement later in the same year.

He was found living at a different address from his sex offender registration form after police were called for a disturbance.

His attorney, Kent Florom explained to the judge his client experiences intellectual disabilities and is unable to perform routine reporting on his own.

Volkmer regarded his actions as criminal disregard of the law and considered him at high-risk of reoffending.

