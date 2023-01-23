 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte speech team competes at Lincoln Southwest

The North Platte High School speech team came home with a number of notable accomplishments from the Lincoln Southwest meet this past weekend.

Coach Scott King said the meet offered the opportunity to face Class A and Class B schools. Some of the events had more than 80 entries.

“Making it to the semifinals is truly an accomplishment,” King said in an email. “This tournament was a real challenge for our team but also a great learning experience.

“Eastern Nebraska speech is vastly different from the rest of the state, so going to Lincoln to see what they are doing will help us when it comes time for district and state competitions.”

Additionally, King said, there was no novice division, which meant the novice competitors were thrown in with varsity.

“This allowed them to see top quality performances and really grow for the future,” King said.

The tournament was also a National Individual Events Tournament of Champions bid tournament. To earn a spot at the national tournament, individuals must earn bids at two tournaments during the season. The number of bids awarded is based on how many entries compete in each event.

North Platte results:

  • Joseph Roeder, semifinalist, 10th overall in serious prose (NIETOC bid).
  • Cyrus Frazier, semifinalist in humorous (NIETOC bid).
  • Quade Lowe, semifinalist, 16th overall in extemporaneous (NIETOC bid).
  • Lauren Engler, semifinalist, 18th overall in poetry.
  • Joseph Roeder and Levi Luenenborg, semifinalists, seventh overall, duo.
  • Reyna Wiezorek and Phinehas Wiezorek, semifinalists, eighth overall, duet acting.

“The other coaches, Megan Kelley and Kim Boyer, and I are very proud of how our team rose to the challenge and how they performed on the day,” King said. “Now we get to look at what we will change and prepare for a return to Lincoln in two weeks.”

