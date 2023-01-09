North Platte speech team finishes third at Lexington

The North Platte High School varsity speech team finished third at the Lexington speech meet on Saturday.

The novice team took first place in its division and overall the Bulldogs had 27 medalists including four championships and two silver medalists.

Joseph Roeder, senior officer, led the way with a gold medal in serious prose. Levi Luenenborg captured gold in the novice division for serious prose and Hailee Raffaeli took first in poetry in the novice division. Roeder and Luenenborg teamed up to win the varsity duet event.

Coach Scott King said the three champions earned first place in 17 of their 18 performances.

Senior officer Hunter Hothan received the Lexington Service and Leadership Award.

“These are given to a member of each team who goes above and beyond for their team,” King said in an email. “Hunter was recognized for his role in helping build the extemp team this year and leading team practices. The extemp team has been highly successful this year due to Hunter’s leadership.”

King said the team learned what needs to be done to achieve success and improve going forward.

“Effectively, our preseason is over now,” King said. “The tournaments we will attend from here on out will be much larger and put us to the test. I am really excited to see how this group will rise to the challenges before us.”

Individual results:

Serious prose

Varsity, Joseph Roeder (first).

Novice, Levi Luenenborg (first), Daytona Kemptar (fourth).

Humorous

Novice, Carolina Prieto (third), Braxtton Songster (fifth).

Poetry

Novice, Hailee Raffaeli (first), Katelyn Wollens (fifth).

Entertainment

Varsity, Jenna Hood (third).

Informative

Varsity, Jenna Hood (third).

Novice, Sam Cox (fifth).

Persuasive

Varsity, Makala Dailey (third), Haylee Nolda (fifth).

Novice, Annabel Hirche (sixth).

Program of Oral Interpretation (POI)

Varsity, Xaivria Lemmer (fifth), Meara Roberts (sixth).

Extemp

Varsity, Quade Lowe (fourth), Hunter Hothan (fifth).

Novice, Daniel Manning (second), Keagan Hartman (fourth), Brody Songster (fifth), Kaylee Lundgreen (sixth).

Duet

Varsity, Roeder & Luenenborg (first), Reyna Wiezorek & Phinehas Wiezorek (sixth).

Novice, Isabella Mitchell & Kaylee Lundgreen (third).

OID

Varsity, Roeder, Hood, Reyna Wiezorek, and Paxton Robertson (second); Meara Roberts, Braxtton Songster, Celia Labbe, Xaivria Lemmer, Haylee Nolda (fifth); Cyrus Fraizer, El Gaedke, Pluto Axthelm, Lyndsay James (sixth).