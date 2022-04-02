North Platte street crews continue progress on 14 repaving projects across the city

Street construction crews made progress on 14 North Platte repaving projects this past week despite losing about 1½ days to Wednesday’s rain and snow.

Western Engineering Inc. workers Friday were wrapping up asphalt resurfacing of West Front Street from Buffalo Bill Avenue to the edge of downtown, City Engineer Brent Burklund said.

That project also repaved one block of North Carr Avenue from West Sixth to Front, south of the Union Pacific tracks.

Reconstruction of the intersection of East B and Walnut streets now is set to start Tuesday, following this week’s rebuilding of the East B and Cottonwood intersection.

Burklund said the fresh concrete at the Cottonwood intersection was still in its curing stage Friday. Steele’s Roofing and Construction of North Platte is in charge of rebuilding both East B intersections.

Much of B Street on both sides of the U.S. Highway 83 one-ways is slated for resurfacing this month. Traffic cones and signs to narrow traffic have been placed on East B east of South Dewey Street.

Next week’s repaving work will start Monday on East Sixth Street from east of McCabe Avenue to Bicentennial Avenue, Burklund said.

That stretch was milled in advance this week, as was East Fourth Street from Jeffers to Poplar streets the previous week.

If dry conditions prevail, Burklund said, workers expect to lay fresh asphalt Monday on East Sixth, move to East Fourth Tuesday and finish East Sixth on Wednesday.

He said motorists on North Platte’s east side can expect to see South Bryan Avenue milled early next week from East B Street/Burlington Boulevard to East E Street.

Repaving on that two-block stretch should begin Thursday if weather cooperates and paving equipment isn’t otherwise tied up, Burklund said.

Also expected to start late next week is repaving of South Bare Avenue between Philip Avenue and West F Street on North Platte’s west side.

Stewart Avenue and Stewart Lane, both west of Bare, will also see resurfacing work then, Burklund said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.