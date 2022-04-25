North Platte student Thomas Ramsey named to Omaha World-Herald Academic All-West Central Region Team

Acquiring a composite score of 35 on his ACT examination indicates the qualities that could propel Thomas Ramsey into space exploration.

The North Platte High School senior was placed on the Omaha World-Herald Academic All-West Central Region Team (Second Team). Out of 649 entrants this year, 72 seniors in the state were honored. The World-Herald will release the full list in May.

“It is an honor to be selected for the award,” Ramsey said. “It seems pretty difficult to get into.”

He said it was his third time taking the ACT and his score placed him in the 99th percentile of all students who took the test nationally.

“I studied for at least two months about one hour nearly every other day,” Ramsey said. “It helped with my score.”

Ramsey plans to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. He said scholarships he has earned will cover all of his tuition.

“I got into mechanical engineering at UNL,” Ramsey said. “I want to study aerospace, but they don’t have it there.”

After he earns his bachelor’s at UNL, he plans to go to graduate school for aerospace engineering.

“I’ve always been interested in space and all,” Ramsey said. “I’ve had those career classes in middle school and took those personality tests to see what areas would best suit me. Aerospace was my No. 1 option with every single test I’ve taken.”

He said he loves calculus, math and “all that science stuff.”

“You really have to like math,” Ramsey said about studying aerospace.

He is involved in numerous activities at school and is a top-notch student. His 4.00 GPA tied him for No. 1 in the 2022 graduating class.

Ramsey was also an All-State Choir representative, both in Nebraska and his native Kansas. He is senior class vice president, National Honor Society treasurer and a Student Council representative.

“I play soccer and I played football,” Ramsay said. “I’ve been involved in a fair amount of activities and I was just in Colorado with the Blue and Gold Singers.”

He wants to be involved in something where he can leave his mark on the world.

“I want to help colonize, like develop an area, like in space exploration and all that kind of stuff,” Ramsey said. “If we can get there, Mars would be the obvious option I’d like to go to.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.