North Platte students head back to classrooms

North Platte Public Schools opened their doors Monday for the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
Students across the district flocked to their schools wearing masks and eager to get back to the learning environment.
Tina Smith, the district’s director of communications, said the day got off to a great start.
“At this time, we have seen an outpouring of support as we start in-person learning.”
She said many families reinforced that support during drop-off.
“We enjoyed the many smiles, thank-yous, and we are excited to return to school,” Smith said, “sentiments that were echoed from one vehicle to the next.”
Smith said NPPS will continue to monitor the ongoing changes of COVID-19 and err on the side of caution.
“Additionally, we will assess, adjust and adapt our plan and playbooks to best fit these ongoing changes,” Smith said. “It is our goal to keep our schools open and provide a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment for our students and staff.”
