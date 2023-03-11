Each year state law requires North Platte Public Schools to adopt the educational standards set by the Nebraska Department of Education.

At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, the district will consider the math standards.

Unrelated to the core standards, Superintendent Todd Rhodes said he is concerned about two bills that determine how leadership is chosen for the Nebraska Department of Education.

“Sen. (Joni) Albrecht’s two bills on the selection of the commissioner and also how state board members are chosen,” Rhodes said, “those are concerning to me.”

He said the bills potentially give too much power to the governor’s office over the Department of Education that could be unduly influenced by whoever is in office at any given time. There also other concerns Rhodes has about the legislature as well.

“From my viewpoint, it’s just very scary right now,” Rhodes said. “Just the way the body is working right now, they’re at a snail’s pace. There are, for schools, some scary bills that really have the potential to not just impact us, but change how we operate.”

Rhodes said some of the bills probably don’t have the votes to pass, but “the concepts inside of them will be embedded in other bills.”

The NPPS board will consider approving the superintendent contract at Monday’s meeting. Although the contract is for two years, negotiations take place every year. The previous year is dropped off the contract and the next year added as part of the language in the document.

The contract can be found on the district’s website at nppsd.org.

The proposed contract salary for 2023-24 is $238,000, up $8,000 from 2022-23.

Rhodes said there will be the usual reports including the monthly report from the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.

“What I’m just proud of is kind of our work with the foundation as it relates to our employees of the month and kind of how we changed that a little bit,” Rhodes said. “We’re fairly intentional with our board meetings to celebrate what we’re doing in the district and celebrate our staff and celebrate our kids.”

He said employees of the month are celebrated at the individual buildings each month as well as the recognition that takes place at the monthly board meetings.

“The other piece that we recently added we’re calling our student showcase,” Rhodes said. “Last month we had two of our FFA officers who were just phenomenal and did a great job. This month we’re bringing in Ryan Fox and Zarah Blaesi representing our wrestling program.”

A third action item will be to accept bids to replace the lighting at the high school’s performing arts center.

“We’ve gone through this district upgrading a lot of our facilities” said Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance. “Our high school is 20 years old and we’re seeing that come through in various areas and one is our performing arts center.”

Simpson said the area needs to be improved to ensure it is there for future years.

“We’re going through and upgrading all the lighting to LED and creating a new bank of lights that move back one cloud so we identify the stage better,” Simpson said.

Rhodes will give a staffing update and said the district is ahead of past years in terms of filling open positions.

“Comparatively speaking from past years, we have a few less people that we’re looking for, too,” Rhodes said. “We hope that trend continues.”

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. in North Platte.