A 14-year-old North Platte girl has been located and is safe, the North Platte Police Department said Wednesday evening.

A 26-year-old Topeka, Kansas, man, Cameron Quintin, was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping and violation of child custody.

The girl, Gertie Werkmeister, had left Adams Middle School on Wednesday morning of her own free will, for what appeared to be an arranged meeting with a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, the police department said earlier in the day.

They met at the North Platte Recreation Center across the street from the school and were seen at 10:42 a.m. headed east on Francis Street in a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma pickup with out-of-state plates.

The North Platte 911 Center issued a citywide RAVE alert to all cellphones and land lines that are registered with the Smart 911 system.

The North Platte Police Department was assisted by the Topeka Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.