After disappointment earlier Wednesday, North Platte high school students will get a Homecoming game after all.
North Platte Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that the school will host Bellevue West at 6 p.m. Friday, with Homecoming crowning and band and cheer senior night events continuing as originally scheduled.
That had been in doubt earlier Wednesday when Kearney Public Schools announced that a football player had tested positive and players from the school’s junior varsity and varsity squads would have to quarantine for at least 10 days. Subsequently, Kearney was forced to cancel its game against North Platte Friday, and a game the following week.
Bellevue West had been searching for an opponent after Creighton Prep was forced to cancel a game between the two football teams because of a positive COVID-19 test.
According to a press release from Kearney Public Schools, a student on the team has a confirmed case and was unmasked at times during practice and at a JV game Monday. Students on both teams are now required to quarantine for 14 days, as well as those who ate lunch with the COVID-positive student.
The Kearney Hub contributed to this report.
