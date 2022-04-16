North Platte Transit Department to celebrate Public Transit Week

Promotional item giveaways and theme days will help celebrate Public Transit Week April 17 to 23 in North Platte.

North Platte Public Transit bus drivers will distribute the promotional items to passengers each day to celebrate and raise awareness of the transportation service across the state over the past eight years.

Each day will have a theme that individuals can dress to if they wish, beginning with Hippy Day on April 18.

The rest of the schedule consists of Pajama Day (April 19), Crazy Hat Day (April 20), Nebraska Day (April 21) and USA Day (April 22).

Public transportation in the state is provided by the collaborative efforts of the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.