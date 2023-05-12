Persistent rain continued to drench North Platte Friday, but multiple reports of heavy rain in the Panhandle, Colorado and Wyoming raised portents of possible high river levels in the coming days.

Lincoln, Keith, Arthur, Perkins, Chase and Hayes counties were under a flood advisory Friday evening, with the National Weather Service saying minor flooding was possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office had recorded 1.33 inches of rain Friday through 5 p.m., following 0.72 inches of moisture Thursday.

Those amounts lifted North Platte’s 2023 precipitation to 7.87 inches — more than triple the airport’s 2.39-inch total on May 3 — with additional rainfall expected Friday evening.

At least a trace of rain has fallen each day since May 4, totaling 5.48 inches through Friday afternoon.

A weather service webpage showing 24-hour storm reports showed a rash of dots in the upper North Platte and South Platte river basins and more dots indicating up to 8 inches of fresh snow in the Colorado Rockies.

Multiple Colorado stations reported 5 or more inches of rain, including 6.1 inches northwest of Aurora and led by 7.12 inches in Ponderosa Park on the Denver metro area’s southeast edge.

More than 3 inches of rain had fallen in the Scottsbluff-Gering area, with reports of 3 to 4 inches in the Sidney area around Lodgepole Creek and 5.1 inches at Iliff, Colorado, on the South Platte southwest of Julesburg.

The North Platte River gage on the city of North Platte’s north side measured 5.18 feet Friday afternoon, less than a foot below flood stage.

On the city’s opposite side, the South Platte River gage stood at 6.87 feet, well below the south branch’s much higher flood stage of 13 feet.

The weather service’s latest seven-day North Platte forecast says chances for additional showers or thunderstorms will persist through most of next week.

Chances for rain are 20% Saturday afternoon, 40% Saturday night, 60% Sunday and 50% Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and the lower 60s Sunday, with Saturday night’s low around 50.

After a high in the mid-60s Monday, temperatures will warm to the mid- to upper 70s through midweek.