North Platte Vietnam vet to take part in wreath procession at Arlington on Sunday

Charlie Morland has ridden his motorcycle to the Sturgis Rally for the past 51 years and also used it for summer trips along the West Coast.

But early Thursday morning he is headed out for his first East Coast trip.

Along with his friend Brandon Mcelwee, Morland is headed to Washington, D.C., for the weekend — a journey divided into a pair of roughly 650-mile rides with the hope of getting to the nation's capital early Saturday morning.

It is not a sightseeing trip, however.

The two are members of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club, and Morland is one of four individuals from that organization who will be part of the wreath procession at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Sunday morning.

"It's going to be very heart-wrenching to walk back out on those hallowed grounds again," Morland said Wednesday afternoon as he worked on his 2014 Harley-Davidson in his workshop at his house on Scouts Rest Ranch Road.

"It's an absolute honor and I never thought I would get to do something like this," said Morland, who retired this year after a five-decade career as a plumber. "I don't know how you put it into words."

Morland, who turns 73 in November, has been to Washington once before, a few years back as part of an Honor Flight for Nebraska Vietnam veterans. He served as a chief crew gunner on a UH-1 helicopter in 1970 and volunteered for another tour in 1971.

Morland, who was part of the 48th Assault Helicopter Company, earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medal during his service.

He now rides with and helps other veterans as part of the motorcycle club, which is headquartered in North Platte and boasts more than 500 members nationwide.

Morland said the club was originally formed in California, but it struggled with declining numbers and saw a rebirth in west central Nebraska.

The late Andy Dunn, his friend and a fellow North Platte resident, was the national chapter president for more than 30 years. Morland rides under the moniker "The Kid," a nickname Dunn gave him.

Morland was a founder of the club in Nebraska but never an official member until Dunn asked him to become more involved with the club.

Part of the club's mission is to assist fellow veterans. The local chapter refloored a house for a Maxwell resident recently.

Chapter members in Maryland were selected for Sunday's ceremony, but one of the four individuals had to drop out of the commitment. That opened the door for Morland to make the quick but memorable trip to the East Coast.

Morland and Mcelwee plan to head back to Nebraska Sunday afternoon or night.

"I'm excited. It's a neat place where a lot of true heroes are buried," Morland said of the Arlington visit. "And that it is on 9/11, that just adds to it. I'm tearing up just thinking about it."