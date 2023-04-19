Wind chills could be in the single digits on Friday and Saturday nights, and that could damage outdoor backflow assemblies. Wind chills could also be well below freezing temperatures on Thursday night.

The North Platte Water Department is reminding customers who have energized their underground sprinkler systems to cover or protect the assemblies.

People should also remove any hoses connected to outdoor faucets to prevent ice from building up and damaging the faucets.

“Wrapping the backflow assembly with blankets or towels and covering with a trash can or bucket” will provide important protection, reads a statement from the water department.

The Water Department may be reached at 308-535-6740, ext. 5, for more information.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low temperature of about 28 on Thursday night, 23 on Friday night and 25 on Saturday night. Winds could create much lower wind chill temperatures.