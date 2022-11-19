North Platte woman dead, man in custody after pursuit near York

YORK — A North Platte woman is dead and a North Platte man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.

According to the patrol, a trooper saw an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following a vehicle too close near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80 near York.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 mph, NSP said, and a pursuit ensued.

After several miles, the Jeep exited I-80 and began traveling on county roads south of the Interstate in York County. The vehicle then entered a field and continued fleeing south. When the vehicle drove through a fence and continued into a pasture, the trooper did not pursue through the fence.

The vehicle continued south through the field, while the trooper drove back north to connect with the nearest county road.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Seward County Sheriff’s Office then picked up the pursuit as the vehicle continue south. Moments later, the suspect vehicle struck a bridge guardrail and crashed.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Melissa Hernandez, 30, of North Platte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as Christopher Brewer, 30, of North Platte, was not seriously injured and was immediately taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies. Methamphetamine was located at the crash scene, NSP said.

Brewer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital in York and is housed at the York County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving (2nd offense), driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and numerous traffic violations.

The York County Attorney has assigned the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the crash investigation. The entire incident lasted approximately 15 minutes.