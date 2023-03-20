A North Platte woman was handed a 3 to 5 year sentence after pleading guilty to felony second degree assault.

Erica K. Charging Elk, 28, spent 295 days in jail awaiting sentencing for her role in an assault on a woman on March 15, 2022. Part of the agreement with her no contest plea was dropping several charges against her including robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and kidnapping.

The prosecution pointed to her criminal history, the seriousness of her offense and admissions made during her pre-sentencing investigation as reasons to why she should receive the maximum sentence.

District Judge Michael Piccolo agreed and handed her 3 to 5 years with the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Piccolo credited her 295 days for time already served.

According to court records:

A North Platte police officer responded to Great Plains Health about 9:20 a.m. March 15. A woman was there who had multiple injuries across her face, as well as bruises on her arms, chest and legs.

She alleged on March 13 Charging Elk and Shantoya Charging Elk entered the woman's residence on East Fourth Street through the door.

They woke the woman up and assaulted her. She advised Erica attacked her with a pair of brass knuckles and a heavy metal chain while Shantoya used her hands and fists.

The woman said they continued to hit her while she was on the ground bleeding while Shantoya began to stomp on her head, causing additional injury.

After the assault, the two went through her belongings, stealing a pocketbook with the woman's security card and banking information along with $10 cash.

Then they told the woman she was going with them and they put her in the backseat of her own car. They then drove to a East Philip Avenue residence.

They attempted to clean the woman's face including applying superglue to a laceration above her right eye. They kept her in the backseat of her car while they ran errands for their own personal use until around 5 p.m. The woman would ask to go home, but the two women refused while they continued to drive around drinking alcoholic beverages.

When asked why she waited three days to seek medical attention, she said she was afraid of retaliation from the the two women if she went to the police.

After a witness corroborated the events, warrants were issued for Erica and Shantoya Charging Elk.

In another case, Joshua Wilbon, 32, of Cozad pleaded no contest to attempt of a class 2A felony. The charges were amended from felony burglary as part of a plea agreement. Sentencing is set for May 15.

The charges stemmed from a July 24, 2022, incident where, according to a police reports, he was caught on a trail cam along with several other suspects entering a unit at Stor-N-Loc. Locks to the storage unit had been cut and multiple items were missing inside.

The owner of the unit had set up a trail camera in or near the area that took several pictures of the suspects.

A review of the camera revealed an individual identified as Ransley Foust.

Foust identified one of the individuals with him as "Prince Wulf." Further investigation into this alias led officers to Wilbon.

