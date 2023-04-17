A North Platte woman was sentenced to three years of probation and a license revocation after a hit and run incident stemming from November of last year.

Karen R. Currie, 29, pleaded guilty to felony leaving the scene of an accident. As part of the plea deal, the charge of driving under a suspended license was dropped. Another pending case, which involved felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation, was also dropped.

According to police reports, Currie was traveling east on West Second Street on Nov. 21, 2022, when she failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck a vehicle on the passenger side, pushing it into a power pole. Currie then fled the scene. In the car were two adults and a minor.

The child was trapped in the back seat with a visible injury to her left ankle and then transported by EMS to Great Plains Health, according to court documents. She was diagnosed with a comminuted intra-articular fracture of the tibia and also a fibular fracture.

Given the severity of the injury, the police report says she would have been disabled for life if not fixed appropriately.

District Attorney Angela Franz said she spoke with the family before the trial, and said the child is still undergoing physical therapy with medical bills totaling around $70,000. She said if Currie were to violate terms of her probation, she would re-open the case and pursue it further.

Prior to sentencing, Currie turned to the back of the court and issued a tear-filled apology to the family involved in the hit and run incident.

“I hope you will one day find it in your hearts to forgive me,” she said.

In other court news (all mentioned are from North Platte unless otherwise specified):

Niccole J. Reilly, 34, of Mullen pleaded not guilty to felony count possession of methamphetamine. She is out on bond of 10% of $15,000.

Elisha A. Resler, 42, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Arianna Simpson, 25, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of Xanax and misdemeanor domestic assault, causing bodily injury of an intimate partner.

Nicole R. Garcia, 37, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony committing child abuse intentionally and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Dana M. Sines, 37, pleaded no contest to two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, the charges of felony child abuse and possession of a controlled substance were dropped. Piccolo sentenced her to 180 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with credit 62 days served.

Donald J. Yoshida, 27, pleaded guilty to felony possession of Vicodin and possession of Oxycodone. As part of the plea deal, one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm was dismissed. Two other pending cases, each with their own individual count of felony forgery in the second degree were dismissed with prejudice. Piccolo sentenced him to 24 months of probation.