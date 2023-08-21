A North Platte woman received three years in prison after a crime-spree of emptying cashboxes from different "skill game" arcades in the North Platte area.

Latosha M. Ryan, 36, was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and one year in the Lincoln County Detention Center after serving her first term.

She also received two one-year sentences, which will run at the same time as her three-year sentence. She received the sentence after pleading no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine, theft by deception between $500 and $1,500, and first degree forgery. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence.

According to court records, Ryan and her boyfriend at the time, Timothy Caudillo, would either forge vouchers or gain access to cashboxes in different arcades and make off with the cash.

In July 2022, Ryan was accused of submitting a forged voucher for $1,184 at River Valley Skill Arcade.

While out on bond, she then cashed another ticket in August that same year for $181.

Upon searching Ryan’s and Caudillos’ residence, police seized duplicate tickets along with a laptop and printer.

Caudillo explained to police they were getting blank and duplicate tickets from a friend, then used them to print out forged vouchers and cash them different businesses.

Ryan was arrested in May, again out on bond, when she and Caudillo were seen on camera sitting at a cash game at Fat Dogs on Holiday Frontage road. When they left the store, the machine had issued an alert it was opened and missing the cash drawer. A total of $471 was missing. Officers reported they had a key to gain access.

While traveling east on I-80, authorities saw Ryan open the window of her vehicle and throw the cash box outside the car. Officers then picked it up where the witness saw the incident occur.

Two days after leaving Fat Dogs with the money, officers located Ryan during a traffic stop and arrested her.

In court on Monday, Ryan asked for at least a week before reporting, but the prosecution recommended against it, citing her risk of reoffending. District Judge Cindy Volkmer concurred and said she had to start serving her sentence immediately.