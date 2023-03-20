The Buddy Ball program has brought to light the need for more outdoor activities for children with disabilities in North Platte.

The North Platte Youth Baseball Board began offering the program several years ago. It pairs volunteers with children with disabilities so that they can enjoy sports.

Now a new sports league is entering the picture to give people with disabilities more options to participate in sports. The Miracle League of Lincoln County headed up by Lori Hansen and her board of directors that includes Angela Stinman, Lori Munson and Carrie Lienemann.

The original Buddy Ball program will continue to offer its baseball program at Field 5 at the Centennial Park baseball complex and Scott Baker, board president, said it is wonderful that people with disabilities will be given even more opportunities.

“We are going integrate the Buddy Ball season into the youth baseball season,” Baker said. “Our objective is for the youth with disabilities to play from May through June, which is when our season usually goes.”

He said the league will use Field No. 3 for the Buddy Ball program.

“We will widen the base paths from home to first and home to third so they are wheelchair accessible,” Baker said.

The organization is still discussing which day of the week the Buddy Ball kids will play.

The board is also hoping to pair North Platte Youth Baseball League teams and their parents with Buddy Ball teams.

“We’re are going to try to have a team from any age group come and help the Buddy Ball kids with their batting, running and just being out there to help support them.” Baker said, adding that the community service of kids helping kids and parents helping parents will benefit the children with disabilities.

“I think the interaction between everyone will be a great thing,” Baker said.

Hansen said the Miracle League is a nationwide organization that works specifically with adaptive sports, sports for youth as well as adults with disabilities. The program started through a Rotary group.

“What I love about Miracle League and why I felt it was such a good program to bring here,” Hansen said, “is all the extras it brings to our youth as well as adults with disabilities.”

The program started out with baseball as the main sports program, she said.

“But you can also bring in football and soccer as well,” Hansen said. “I liked that to bring in well-rounded sports activities for our group.”

With most youth programs, Hansen said, insurability doesn’t usually happen after the age of 19.

“So I loved the idea that we could get our adults insured,” Hansen said. “With us having the Opportunity Center here in North Platte and having many adults with disabilities, it just made sense to bring in a program that would also support our kids that age out.”

The Miracle League will play its games at the Dowhower Softball Complex on Field A from May 17 to June 28, with games on Wednesday.

She said the intention is to include people from all over Lincoln County and not just North Platte.

The goal is to build a field specific to the various sports programs offered by Miracle League and Hansen said they have begun various fundraising efforts to raise the money needed.

She said the cost for the field would be $500,000 to $600,000, and she is working with the city administration to find a location that will be suitable.

Both organizations are looking for sponsorships to provide equipment and to modify the fields they will be using to accommodate people with disabilities. They are also looking for volunteers to help people with disabilities to guide them during the games.

There is no cost to the participants in either league.

North Platte Youth Baseball is taking Buddy Ball and regular league registrations. The link can be found on its Facebook page. The Miracle Network registration link also can be found on its Facebook page.