North Platte's Alexandra Thompson named Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen

Alexandra Thompson brought her talent and confidence to the stage Friday, winning the Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2022 title.

Thompson is a 14-year-old who will be going to North Platte High School next year as a freshman. She is now on her way in eight weeks to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Dallas, Texas.

She sang “I Will Always Love You” for her talent and answered a tough on-stage question about teens in politics to capture the judges’ approval and win the crown.

“I am just ecstatic, I am so, so, so excited and so blessed,” Thompson said. “I’ve done so much preparation up to this point. Even when I was a Little Sister in 2017, I’ve just been loving this organization and this chance to be Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen and it’s, well, really outstanding.”

Thompson felt like she had done everything possible to get ready for tonight’s competition.

“Honestly, I did as much preparation as I could up to that point,” Thompson said, “and it was really in God’s hands and the judge’s hands at that point. I just really had that faith and when I had my name called, I really felt my dream coming true.”

Several awards were given out to the eight candidates. Clara Johnson won the People’s Choice and the Miss Congeniality awards, Ally Pierce won the non-finalist interview and talent awards, and Thompson won the evening gown award.

The third runner-up was Brooke Margheim, second runner-up was Olivia Terwey, and first runner-up was Clara Johnson. Each of the award winners won scholarship money, with Thompson receiving a $2,000 scholarship along with numerous gifts.

Thompson will also receive $2,000 for wardrobe and prep for the Miss America OT competition, traveling expenses of $2,000 and other financial awards.

