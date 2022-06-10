North Platte's Canteen District revitalization wins Nebraska Maine Street Network award

North Platte’s four-year effort to transform its historic downtown into the Canteen District has been honored by the Nebraska Main Street Network.

The 2018-21 project was one of four in Nebraska recently honored as joint winners of the network’s best streetscape/public improvement project award in its 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards.

Other projects sharing the honor were the Beatrice Murals in southeast Nebraska, the Wayne Art Walk in northeast Nebraska and a gazebo park restoration in Weeping Water, southwest of Omaha.

“The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s designated Main Street and Network Member communities is important for us to celebrate because it has had a huge positive impact on the state but is often overshadowed by larger projects,” said Jeff Ray, the Nebraska Main Street Network’s board president.

“These communities are not only supporting small businesses but are helping property owners reutilize historic buildings for new uses while building strong downtown management organizations and promoting what their districts have to offer.”

A local award ceremony is being organized for later this summer, said Shae Caldwell, a board member of the North Platte Downtown Association.