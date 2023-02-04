In one sense, North Platte leaders didn’t need to read the warnings in a pair of statewide December reports finding serious affordable housing shortages across Nebraska.

They’ve been living it since the most recent North Platte-Lincoln County housing study said the same thing.

They’re preparing to update that 2018 study not only in the new reports’ wake but also amid the flowering Sustainable Beef LLC, District 177 and Hershey rail-park projects — all expected to yield hundreds of new jobs and housing demands to match.

The Nebraska 2022 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment and its companion Strategic Housing Framework amplify the urgency of North Platte’s challenges, said Mayor Brandon Kelliher and two local leaders who contributed to the statewide studies.

“We have improved, but we are not where we need to be,” said Kelliher, whose 2020 election came halfway between the local and state reports.

Even with local incentives that helped spur new single-family homes and three new or expanded apartment complexes, North Platte’s housing report card amounts to “not enough progress and a long way to go,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“And the problem’s going to accelerate rapidly with the new economic projects and the job creation, which is what our mission is,” he said.

Statewide problem

Person is one of 39 members of the Strategic Housing Council, formed by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority to coordinate housing initiatives and resources among state and local governments, nonprofits and housing developers.

Another member, North Platte City Councilman Ty Lucas, said he acted mainly as a consultant as the council organized. Lucas is executive vice president and chief lending officer at North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank.

The Strategic Housing Framework calls on Nebraskans to reduce housing cost burdens for 44,000 low- to middle-income Nebraskans by 2028, in part by building and rehabilitating 35,000 “affordable and attainable” homes and rental units.

The Housing Needs Assessment found significant “affordability gaps,” largely in more rural counties but also among a group including Lincoln, Scotts Bluff, Madison and Platte counties.

Shortages of affordable housing were found in that four-county group for households making between 30% and 120% of their $54,676 median income.

The assessment also reported a combined shortage of 1,610 rental units in those counties, all of which have more than 20,000 people but aren’t adjacent to metro areas. About 9% of their total housing units were vacant.

The state studies “statistically demonstrated that the lower you go on the income scale, the worse the problem is,” Lucas said.

“I think it is very clear and data-driven that we have a housing issue (in North Platte) and we have an issue in Lincoln County. I don’t think it’s debatable.”

But debate in North Platte has been intense nonetheless, reflected in several divided City Council votes since the 2018 housing study over whether it’s appropriate for city government to intervene to stimulate homebuilding.

The council split 5-3 Jan. 17 in favor of applying for a $1 million state grant to help them acquire and recycle vacant, abandoned or dilapidated homes and lots in North Platte’s historic heart.

Lucas was part of a 6-2 City Council majority Dec. 6 to hire Marvin Planning Associates of David City to update its four-year-old housing study.

That document recommended that North Platte and Lincoln County’s other towns step up efforts to build new homes and apartments, rehabilitate older ones where feasible, demolish ones that can’t be saved and recycle their lots and vacant lots for new home construction.

Firm founder Keith Marvin said in December 2018 that North Platte then had an effective sales-rental vacancy rate of 3.4% — half of what would be a healthy level of home availability.

Marvin urged local residents to help shape the update by returning surveys and taking part in focus groups over the next year or more.

“I’m hoping we can contribute to identifying things that need to be accommodated and done and see North Platte move forward,” he said.

But he joined the three local leaders in saying 2022’s outburst of inflation, related interest-rate hikes and persistent supply-chain problems starting with the COVID-19 pandemic have cooled home construction just as North Platte’s housing needs are about to balloon.

Plywood costs have begun to recede, but “doors and windows are still up in price and lead times on those are really extremely high,” Marvin said.

Homebuilders’ willingness to build without buyers “is not there that much anymore, primarily from the standpoint that most builders are busy enough doing custom work that they don’t need speculative building,” Marvin said.

In addition, “if you get a house that may be coming up for sale, these homes are going into the hands of landlords before they ever hit the market. …

“What you’re seeing is you don’t have the opportunities for people who may be renting to move up into that homeownership level. You don’t have that trickle-down approach that used to be there.”

Lucas said North Platte may need temporary housing if home construction doesn’t accelerate before Sustainable Beef opens and the former Platte River Mall’s $75 million transformation into District 177 — itself with a strong housing component — is finished.

“I think under the current pace things are on, I will not be shocked if we are reviewing multiple proposals for mobile home parks in 2024 or 2025,” he said.

“Which I’m not against. … Otherwise, we’re going to have people in camps and hotels.”

A severe housing crunch as World War II ended propelled city leaders to found North Platte’s first trailer park. It operated from 1946 to 1948 along West 11th Street, using trailers the federal government had used at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as the first atomic bombs were developed. Homes took their place.

By the numbers

North Platte’s constricted supply of existing homes and the slowdown in building new ones can be seen in newly released 2022 statistics from the Lincoln County Board of Realtors and the city.

New sale listings in North Platte’s Multiple Listing Service area fell 11.3% last year to 516, their lowest level in at least five years.

Average sale prices grew 14% to $187,091, while 19% fewer homes were sold. Those that did sold within an average of 31 days, more than twice as fast as 2020’s 73-day average.

North Platte accounts for about three-fourths of the MLS total, the Realtors group says. That means around 387 homes were listed there for sale in 2022 — roughly 32 per month.

Building permits for new single-family homes matched the 26 issued in 2018, according to annual city reports. That figure had grown to 29 in 2019 and 39 in 2020 but fell to 18 in 2021.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity accounts for about three new-home permits a year. Other chunks of permits issued since 2018 were in the now half-full, 37-lot Dancer Subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues, approved 7-1 by the council for tax increment financing in October 2018 after a protracted struggle.

The December state housing reports also called attention to the age and declining condition of Nebraska’s existing housing stock.

More than 60% of homes sold from 1999 to 2020 were built before 1980, the Strategic Housing Framework report said. But among homes built before 1931, just over 20% were classified as “worn out” or “badly worn,” the Housing Needs Assessment found.

North Platte’s conditions are similar or worse, based on The Telegraph’s latest analysis of Lincoln County Assessor’s Office records to measure eligibility for the state’s three-year-old microTIF property tax refund program for rehabilitating or replacing aging homes.

Just over 60% of the city’s 8,226 single-family homes were built before 1964, the current cutoff year for pursuing the incentive program authored by former state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

To pursue microTIF, such homes must be in areas declared “substandard and blighted” for tax increment financing purposes. A pending legislative bill by Sen. Mike Jacobson, Groene’s successor, aims to make it easier for homeowners to seek that status for their individual homes if desired.

Nearly 14% of North Platte homes 60 years old and older had 2022 taxable values below $50,000. But that percentage ran above 30% in four assessor’s rating areas north of the Union Pacific tracks and was 20% or more in two areas south of them.

Meanwhile, 11.4% of the city’s potentially microTIF-eligible homes were rated “below normal,” “poor” or “very poor” in Assessor’s Office records. Percentages in some areas on both sides of the tracks ran between 20% and 25%.

About 60% of all Nebraska homes were built before 1980, and one-fifth of homes built before 1931 were “worn out” or “badly worn,” the statewide Housing Needs Assessment found.

The role of incentives

The North Platte chamber’s three-stage “Shot in the Arm” program, which combined state, city and private funds to offer financial incentives to homebuilders, appears in an appendix of the Strategic Housing Framework report among “specific housing programs or initiatives” deemed to be working well.

Person said Shot in the Arm has helped build some 400 housing units over the last several years, including single-family homes, the expansion of Pacific Place Apartments, District 177’s Heartland Flats apartment-retail building and the brand-new Victory Village at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

All three of those projects received TIF, with District 177 owners Rev Development LLC also benefiting from North Platte’s first-ever “enhanced employment tax” on purchases there to help it rebuild North Platte as a regional shopping draw and add housing as well.

“You take those 400 units out, and what would North Platte have had (in housing) since 2015?” Person said. “Very little.”

Dial Properties Inc. of Omaha, units of which built Victory Village and will manage Heartland Flats, has begun taking applications for tenants at the latter to move in this spring. It’s expected to start building Victory Village’s 40-unit second stage soon.

But Kelliher observed that Pacific Place’s 48 newest apartments and Victory Village’s first set of 10 “eightplex” apartment buildings filled up rapidly — another sign of how badly North Platte already needs housing.

“Based on how quickly available units fill up, we would have to assume there is a noticeable scarcity,” the mayor said.

He joined Person and Lucas in urging residents to recognize that new and rehabilitated housing must go hand in hand with new jobs and the shopping options, local tax relief, city services and recreational options they expect.

“To gain jobs, you need workers. Workers need a place to live,” Kelliher said. “They need something to do when they’re not working. To make a community grow, you need all four components roughly in balance.”

Local governments must be part of that effort, including housing, added Person, who was and Cheyenne County economic development director and Sidney city manager before taking North Platte’s top chamber job in 2015.

“People say, ‘Have government stay out of it.’ How can they?” he said. “It’s only that way that you can provide the type of services on a wide scale that people can then afford.”