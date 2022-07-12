North Platte's newest street taking shape

Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad made rapid progress Tuesday on building College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 west to the north end of North Platte Community College’s South Campus.
Sunrise Drive, which extends from the new street’s U.S. 83 intersection into Menards, has been renamed to match though its street signs haven’t yet been changed.
The Mid-Plains Community College Area is paying for the street extension.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
