 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Platte's newest street taking shape

  • 0
North Platte's newest street taking shape

Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad are making rapid progress on building College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 west to the north end of North Platte Community College’s South Campus. Sunrise Drive, which extends from the new street’s U.S. 83 intersection into Menards, has been renamed to match though its street signs haven’t yet been changed. The Mid-Plains Community College Area is paying for the street extension.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad made rapid progress Tuesday on building College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 west to the north end of North Platte Community College’s South Campus.

Sunrise Drive, which extends from the new street’s U.S. 83 intersection into Menards, has been renamed to match though its street signs haven’t yet been changed.

The Mid-Plains Community College Area is paying for the street extension.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take a swim through Omaha’s lake history

Take a swim through Omaha’s lake history

The first try at making a lake the focal point of a housing subdivision, and not a public park, was just blocks south of Fontenelle Park. And there was a lake across Underwood Avenue from Memorial Park.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News