North Platte's summer 2022 starting to rewrite record books

It’s not yet turning out to be a Top 10 driest year in North Platte, but it’s already a Top 10 hottest summer by at least one measure.

The city recorded its 12th triple-digit degree day of 2022 Monday, with the temperature reaching 104 about 5 p.m. to break the all-time July 18 high of 103 in 1936.

This summer in North Platte now shares the No. 7 position with 1952 for total days with highs of 100 of more. Day No. 11, a 101-degree reading Sunday, had tied 2022 for ninth with both 2000 and 2002.

Two more triple-digit days would tie this year for third overall at 14. But North Platte would have to more than double its total 100-degree-plus tally to approach 1936’s all-time record of 29 or the runner-up total of 24 from 2012.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday appear most likely this week to add to 2022’s total, according to the latest seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Tuesday and Wednesday both will see highs in the upper 90s, with a red flag warning in effect for all Lincoln County except the southeast. But no triple-digit temperatures were in the picture for either day as of Monday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday highs should be slightly cooler, topping out in the mid-90s both days. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s through Monday night.

Despite traces of precipitation both Friday and Saturday, North Platte has gone a week without measurable rainfall. Year-to-date moisture remained at 8.19 inches through Sunday.

Slight chances of rain were in the city’s forecast Monday night and will return nightly from Thursday through Sunday, the weather service said.

As was the case last week, Nebraska’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed a slight reduction in the state’s overall dryness but growth in its most seriously moisture-short areas.

Just over 87% of the state was “abnormally dry” or worse as of July 12, down from 87.4% the previous week. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s U.S. Drought Mitigation Service releases updated maps each Thursday.

Areas in “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” covered nearly 9.6% of Nebraska, up from almost 8.8% as of July 5. None of the state was in the worst “exceptional drought” category.

Southwest Nebraska and the extreme southern Panhandle continued to make up the largest area in “extreme drought.” Other areas are in extreme northeast Nebraska and in eastern Holt and southeast Boyd counties.

Lincoln County’s drought map remained static last week, with “severe drought” covering the entire county except for northwest and north central portions in the “moderate drought” category.