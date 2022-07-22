North Platte's worst summers for heat and dryness

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the spring 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine. It has been updated to include subsequent notable weather events.

***

In summer no less than winter, west central Nebraska is definitively a land of extremes.

It’s not exactly be the “Great American Desert,” the term by which explorer Maj. Stephen Long dismissed middle America in 1823. But neither does the land between the Missouri River and the Rocky Mountains typically offer timely, reasonable or even regular rains.

Triple-digit summer days are far from unusual, even in wet years. Droughts on the Great Plains can last a few weeks to a few years. It takes relatively little time to dry out west central Nebraska’s short grasses and render them ready fuel for wildfires.

And as Nebraskans learned so bitterly in the 1930s, the soil that’s so rich for crops and cattle grazing can too easily blow away if the land isn't farmed correctly — or, in the Sandhills, if it's disturbed much at all.

Time and the vast underground Ogallala Aquifer have mitigated the worst agricultural effects of more recent droughts, such as the multiyear dry spell that opened the millennium and western Nebraska’s most recent severe drought in 2012.

But none of them has lived on in memory like those of the 1890s and 1930s.

1890s: Withering Dreams

If it actually were true that “rain follows the plow” — the disingenuous slogan by which 1870s real-estate promoters boomed Nebraska — the plow never saw western Nebraska, where annual precipitation averages only half that of the east.

North Platte has averaged 20.16 inches a year over the first 74 years (1948-2021) after federal recordkeeping moved to the Lee Bird Field airport. From 1875 to 1947, the city averaged only 18.15 inches — and the mere 11.84 inches recorded in 1876, the weather station’s second full year, spoke bitter truth.

So did the summer temperatures, which finished off the boasts of those unidentified “old-timers” that summer days rarely topped 90 degrees. In fact, just over half of North Platte’s daily highs in July and August topped that figure in 1876 — only a little higher than the average of 25 such days over those two months since recordkeeping began.

A couple of reasonably wet years followed: 25.47 inches in 1877 and a bountiful 29.92 inches in 1883, still North Platte’s third-wettest year. But dry years remained frequent enough to suggest that west central Nebraska farmers couldn’t rely on the skies alone for water.

The 1890s brutally drove the point home.

From 1893 to 1900, North Platte’s annual precipitation averaged a mere 14.30 inches. Just 13.16 inches fell in 1893, a year when Lincoln County residents were desperate enough the previous year to embrace primitive — and futile — methods of rainmaking.

The County Board agreed to buy 2,000 pounds of dynamite from Omaha and set it off simultaneously at Wallace, Sutherland “and on the hills north and south of town,” the North Platte Tribune reported on July 26, 1893, the day the blasts were set off.

A week later, the newspaper added: “Rain followed twelve hours after the explosion of the dynamite, but whether the precipitation was due to the explosion, to the Methodist ministers who had assembled in the city, or to the efforts of (federal weather) Observer Piercy, there is a difference of opinions. The Tribune is inclined to give the dynamite fifty points, the ministers thirty and Piercy twenty.”

North Platte’s official weather records, by the way, show the city received a trace of rain on July 26, 1893, and 0.14 inches on the 27th. No substantial rain fell until Aug. 20, when 1.26 inches was recorded.

The weather station recorded a mere 11.21 inches for all of 1894, including only 0.17 inches the heat of August. Angry farmers from six Nebraska counties met in North Platte Sept. 21 to tally the devastation and demand “immediate provision, feed and fuel.”

Some 10,000 people had been left destitute by the drought in Lincoln, Logan, Frontier, Perkins, McPherson and Hayes counties, the report contended. Half of that total was attributed to Lincoln County, where it was said “nearly all people out(side) of the (Platte) valley will need help.”

Meanwhile, the first, partial long-term answer to western Nebraska’s arid conditions was being promoted by gatherings like Nebraska’s first statewide irrigation convention, held in North Platte in December 1893.

Its reception, the Tribune stated, “amply demonstrate(s) the fact that the people west of the ninety-seventh meridian are at last aroused to the absolute need of a comprehensive system of irrigation in order to be sure of a profitable living even to those engaged in agricultural pursuits.”

Irrigation canals and great reservoirs, supplemented by wells from the underground aquifers, would start taking shape in the early 1900s. But they were still being developed when an even longer, frightening drought struck.

1930s: The Dust Bowl

Three of North Platte’s 10 wettest years — 1902, 1906 and especially 1915, with 32.69 inches of precipitation — would be recorded over the following four decades. But from 1931 to 1937, the city averaged 14.47 inches of annual precipitation, only slightly better than during the 1890s ordeal.

Farmers’ hopes after getting 2.65 inches of rain in June 1931 were crushed when barely an inch and a half fell through July and August. The year’s 10.01-inch total remains North Platte’s driest year since 1874.

The sun beat down with little mercy. Though North Platte wouldn’t see its all-time daily high of 112 degrees until 1954, peak temperatures during the 1930s water famine averaged 100 or more for June, July and August. Six of the city’s warmest average temperatures for those three months were recorded between 1931 and 1938.

When dark clouds did gather, they too often were gritty and terrifying rather than wet and encouraging.

An early dust storm on April 23, 1934, The Telegraph reported, “mantled the plains here in a blanket perhaps two miles thick.” Noontime winds of about 23 mph cut visibility to 2 miles, and pilots flying near Lee Bird Field “found moderate dust in the air at 9,000 feet.”

That storm blew south from the Dakotas, but another storm June 7 — as the most scorching of Nebraska’s Depression summers took hold — drove black dust clouds north from Kansas. It struck the Panhandle hard, The Associated Press reported, with North Platte marking its east edge.

The Dust Bowl was busiest in 1935. After a February dust storm again focused on the Panhandle, Nebraskans experienced a unique double-barreled attack. Fresh dust clouds, driven by 60 mph winds, swept eastward March 16 from Scottsbluff to Omaha — quickly followed by a snowstorm approaching blizzard conditions in the central part of the state.

North Platte got only seven-tenths of an inch of the white stuff from that storm. The dark stuff would drop, with a vengeance, four days later.

“Life in North Platte of late has been just one dust storm after another,” the March 20 Evening Telegraph complained. “And today ‘normal’ condition — lots of wind and dust — swept the city; into every nook and corner, and under and over every door and window.”

Northwest winds of 38 to 45 mph loosened the braces on the massive sign atop the original Hirschfeld’s men’s clothing store at Sixth and Dewey streets, later torn down in favor of a Parkade Plaza parking lot.

The dark blizzard persisted into the 21st, when winds were still driving the dust at 40 mph. U.S. Weather Bureau manager A.W. Shilling told The Telegraph that “the air was laden with dust” over all of Nebraska and parts of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

And still the city hadn’t faced its Dust Bowl climax. That came on the last day of April.

“North Platte residents awoke this morning to find the city covered with a thick layer of dust, the heaviest caused by a dust storm this year, and probably the heaviest ever received here,” The Telegraph declared on May 1.

“During the worst part of the storm yesterday afternoon, children in school used wet handkerchiefs over their faces,” the story continued. Motorists and pedestrians did likewise. United Air Lines flights couldn’t land at Lee Bird Field.

Even a light late-afternoon rain made things worse: The dust was “turning the drops into small mud balls.” By 4 p.m., North Platte had been nearly enveloped in darkness as cars drove with lights on and “street lights and electric signs were lighted.”

It would not be North Platte’s last dust storm of the “Dirty Thirties.” But after the late winter and spring of 1935, garden-variety whiteout blizzards might have seemed welcome by comparison.

Post-1930s: The Irrigation Era

Even as the dust storms raged, New Deal work crews were building the Sutherland Project through Lincoln County. Its irrigation canals and storage reservoirs, including Lake Maloney south of North Platte, would tie in with the Tri-County Project that by 1941 had thrown Kingsley Dam across the North Platte River, forming Lake McConaughy north of Ogallala.

North Platte and Nebraska would face more droughts in the decades ahead. The city recorded only 10.04 inches of moisture in 2012 — just barely behind the that parched Depression year of 1931 — and 11.06 inches in 2002. But irrigation canals, center pivots and improved farming methods have blunted their impact on west central Nebraska agriculture.

And if folks do see a dust cloud in the air, rarely does it do more than echo the days when life, literally as well as figuratively, truly was at its blackest.