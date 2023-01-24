 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not too bitter a Temperature Tuesday for Runza construction work

Workers pour concrete at the new site planned for an additional Runza at South Jeffers and E streets.

Even with December's bitter cold and January's heavy snows, outdoor construction projects are still making progress around North Platte.

A new concrete base for the planned new Runza restaurant was poured, Tuesday, Jan. 24. It's taking shape on the former locations of Midtown Motors and the Fortify Group insurance agency at South Jeffers and E streets.

It'll replace the Runza closer to downtown at B and Jeffers.

