Not too bitter a Temperature Tuesday for Runza construction work

Even with December's bitter cold and January's heavy snows, outdoor construction projects are still making progress around North Platte.
A new concrete base for the planned new Runza restaurant was poured, Tuesday, Jan. 24. It's taking shape on the former locations of Midtown Motors and the Fortify Group insurance agency at South Jeffers and E streets.
It'll replace the Runza closer to downtown at B and Jeffers.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
