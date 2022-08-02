Nov. 8 election candidate lists now complete in Lincoln County

Lincoln County’s candidate slate for the 2022 elections has been completed with Monday’s passage of the filing deadline for races that weren’t on the May 10 primary ballot.

In general-election-only races for multicounty boards, former Unicameral candidate Mel McNea of North Platte decided to file for a fourth term on the Educational Service Unit 16 board.

All but one of the county’s towns outside North Platte attracted enough village board candidates to fill their open seats, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.

McNea, retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, last summer announced his candidacy for the District 42 seat then held by state Sen. Mike Groene.

He filed for that seat in January but pulled out after Groene resigned Feb. 23 and longtime McNea friend Mike Jacobson was appointed to succeed him. Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, who narrowly led the primary, will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

McNea, who won ESU 16’s District 7 seat in 2010, 2014 and 2018, said he wants to continue to advise the Ogallala-based board on behavioral health issues. ESUs provide a variety of support services to schools in their service areas.

His years of GPH experience “lets me help them deal with challenges and issues in what’s going to be a very challenging year,” he said.

McNea is unopposed for re-election in ESU 16’s District 7, as are fellow incumbents Julie Boettcher (District 1), Bill McGahan (District 3) and Nikki Bergeron (District 5), all of North Platte; Judy Seger (District 9) of Wallace; and John Frates (District 11) of Brule.

Rossell said county residents within ESU 11 will vote in that board’s District 1 race, in which incumbent Kim Scoville of Elwood is seeking another term.

Likewise, county residents served by the Custer Public Power District will vote Nov. 8 to fill two at-large seats. Incumbents Sadye Taylor of Broken Bow and Greg Smith of rural Milburn are the only candidates.

State law says public power districts that gross more than $40 million a year have to go through primary elections for their boards. Districts below that appear only on the general election ballot.

This fall’s Lincoln County village board races will be busiest in Hershey, where two incumbents and four other people have filed for three open seats.

Current board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson are both seeking re-election. Also running are LeAnn Ellis, Julie Larchick, Marvin Broeder and Lucie Hengen-Reed.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kortnei Smith is the only candidate for two open seats on the Wellfleet Village Board. Maxwell, Brady, Sutherland and Wallace have just enough candidates to cover their open board seats.

Rossell said anyone interested in running for Wellfleet’s other Village Board vacancy will have to file an affidavit at her North Platte office to be an officially recognized write-in candidate under state law.

If no one does, she said, Wellfleet’s other board members must choose someone to fill their final open seat.

In Maxwell, the county’s other village with three open board seats, incumbent Linda Smith is joined in the Nov. 8 race by Joni Keith and Danika Cumming.

Scott Meyer and incumbent Samuel Haworth are running for Sutherland’s two open seats. Brady’s race features incumbent Arlee Gentry and Matthew Welte, while DoAnn McDonald and incumbent Cynthia Jo Wickizer are running for Wallace’s village board.

Lincoln County’s Noxious Weed Control Authority board is the only county election race that appears on the general election ballot but isn’t contested in a primary.

Incumbents Anthony Johnson of Sutherland and Lynn Frederick of North Platte are seeking re-election to the noxious weed board.