Nov. 8 election candidate lists now complete in Lincoln County

Local News

Lincoln County’s candidate slate for the 2022 elections has been completed with Monday’s passage of the filing deadline for races that weren’t on the May 10 primary ballot.

In general-election-only races for multicounty boards, former Unicameral candidate Mel McNea of North Platte decided to file for a fourth term on the Educational Service Unit 16 board.

All but one of the county’s towns outside North Platte attracted enough village board candidates to fill their open seats, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.

McNea, retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, last summer announced his candidacy for the District 42 seat then held by state Sen. Mike Groene.

He filed for that seat in January but pulled out after Groene resigned Feb. 23 and longtime McNea friend Mike Jacobson was appointed to succeed him. Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, who narrowly led the primary, will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

McNea, who won ESU 16’s District 7 seat in 2010, 2014 and 2018, said he wants to continue to advise the Ogallala-based board on behavioral health issues. ESUs provide a variety of support services to schools in their service areas.

His years of GPH experience “lets me help them deal with challenges and issues in what’s going to be a very challenging year,” he said.

McNea is unopposed for re-election in ESU 16’s District 7, as are fellow incumbents Julie Boettcher (District 1), Bill McGahan (District 3) and Nikki Bergeron (District 5), all of North Platte; Judy Seger (District 9) of Wallace; and John Frates (District 11) of Brule.

Rossell said county residents within ESU 11 will vote in that board’s District 1 race, in which incumbent Kim Scoville of Elwood is seeking another term.

Likewise, county residents served by the Custer Public Power District will vote Nov. 8 to fill two at-large seats. Incumbents Sadye Taylor of Broken Bow and Greg Smith of rural Milburn are the only candidates.

State law says public power districts that gross more than $40 million a year have to go through primary elections for their boards. Districts below that appear only on the general election ballot.

This fall’s Lincoln County village board races will be busiest in Hershey, where two incumbents and four other people have filed for three open seats.

Current board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson are both seeking re-election. Also running are LeAnn Ellis, Julie Larchick, Marvin Broeder and Lucie Hengen-Reed.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kortnei Smith is the only candidate for two open seats on the Wellfleet Village Board. Maxwell, Brady, Sutherland and Wallace have just enough candidates to cover their open board seats.

Rossell said anyone interested in running for Wellfleet’s other Village Board vacancy will have to file an affidavit at her North Platte office to be an officially recognized write-in candidate under state law.

If no one does, she said, Wellfleet’s other board members must choose someone to fill their final open seat.

In Maxwell, the county’s other village with three open board seats, incumbent Linda Smith is joined in the Nov. 8 race by Joni Keith and Danika Cumming.

Scott Meyer and incumbent Samuel Haworth are running for Sutherland’s two open seats. Brady’s race features incumbent Arlee Gentry and Matthew Welte, while DoAnn McDonald and incumbent Cynthia Jo Wickizer are running for Wallace’s village board.

Lincoln County’s Noxious Weed Control Authority board is the only county election race that appears on the general election ballot but isn’t contested in a primary.

Incumbents Anthony Johnson of Sutherland and Lynn Frederick of North Platte are seeking re-election to the noxious weed board.

General election candidates, 2022, Lincoln County

(I)=incumbent

FEDERAL TICKET

  • U.S. House, 3rd District — Republican: Adrian Smith, Gering (I). Democratic: David J. Else, rural Overton. Legal Marijuana NOW: Mark Elworth Jr., Omaha.

STATE TICKET

  • Governor — Republican: Jim Pillen, Columbus. Democratic: Carol Blood, Bellevue. Libertarian: Scott Zimmerman, Omaha. (NOTE: Lieutenant governor candidates have not yet been made official.)
  • Secretary of State — Republican: Bob Evnen (I), Lincoln.
  • State Treasurer — Republican: John Murante (I), Omaha. Libertarian: Katrina Tomsen, Upland.
  • Attorney General — Republican: Mike Hilgers, Lincoln. Legal Marijuana NOW: Larry Bolinger, Alliance.
  • Auditor of Public Accounts — Republican: Mike Foley, Lincoln. Libertarian: Gene Siadek, Omaha. Legal Marijuana NOW: L. Leroy Lopez, rural Cortland.
  • Legislature — District 42: Chris Bruns, North Platte; Mike Jacobson (I), North Platte. District 44: Teresa Ibach, rural Sumner.
  • State Board of Education — District 7: Robin Stevens (I), Gothenburg; Elizabeth Tegtmeier, North Platte.
  • University of Nebraska Board of Regents — District 7: Matt Williams, Gothenburg; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City.
  • Public Service Commission — District 5 — Republican: Kevin Stocker, rural Scottsbluff.
  • Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors — District 1: Kimberly Korgan, McCook. District 2: Tyler Pribbeno, Imperial. District 3: Cynthia Duncan (I), Broken Bow. District 4: Ben Lashley (I), rural North Platte. District 5: Tricia Schaffer, rural North Platte.
  • Educational Service Unit 11 — District 1: Kim Scoville (I), Elwood.
  • Educational Service Unit 16 — District 1: Julie Boettcher (I), rural North Platte. District 3: Bill McGahan (I), North Platte. District 5: Nikki Bergeron (I), North Platte. District 7: Mel McNea (I), North Platte. District 9: Judy Seger (I), Wallace. District 11: John Frates (I), Brule.
  • Middle Republican Natural Resources District board — Subdistrict 5: Daniel Nelsen (I, Subdistrict 1), rural Stockville; Dan Estermann (I, Subdistrict 2), rural Wellfleet.
  • Twin Platte Natural Resources District board — Subdistrict 1: Jon Walz, rural Stapleton. Subdistrict 2: Joe Wahlgren (I), rural Brady. Subdistrict 3: Jake Tiedeman (I), North Platte. Subdistrict 4: David Colvin (I), rural North Platte. Subdistrict 5: James Meismer (I), rural Paxton. At-large: Eric Brown (I), rural Hershey.
  • Nebraska Public Power District board — Subdistrict 4: Bill Hoyt (I), rural McCook; David Gale, North Platte.
  • Custer Public Power District board — at-large: Sadye Taylor (I), Broken Bow; Greg Smith (I), rural Milburn.
  • Dawson Public Power District board — Dawson Subdivision: Tyler Kugler, rural Elwood; Melissa Keller Thompson, rural Eustis. 

LINCOLN COUNTY TICKET

  • County Commissioner, District 2 — Republican: Kent Weems (I), rural Stapleton. District 3 — Republican: Micaela Wuehler (I), rural North Platte.
  • County Clerk — Republican: Becky Rossell (I), North Platte.
  • Register of Deeds — Republican: Lois Block (I), North Platte.
  • Clerk of the District Court — Republican: Deb McCarthy (I), North Platte.
  • County Treasurer — Republican: Alex Gurciullo (I), North Platte.
  • County Sheriff — Republican: Jerome Kramer (I), rural Stapleton.
  • County Attorney — Republican: Rebecca Harling (I), rural North Platte.
  • Public Defender — Democratic: Bob Lindemeier (I).
  • County Surveyor — Republican: Boni Edwards (I), rural North Platte.
  • County Assessor — Republican: Julie Stenger (I), rural North Platte.
  • Noxious Weed Control Board: Anthony R. Johnson (I), Sutherland; Lynn Frederick (I), North Platte.

NORTH PLATTE CITY TICKET

  • City Council — Ward 1: Jim Nisley (I), 802 Russian Olive Road. Ward 2: Ty Lucas (I), 3510 Tyler Court; Kelle Dikeman, 2502 Cedarberry Lane. Ward 3: Jim Carman (I), 1401 West A St.; Brian Flanders, 3301 Maplewood Drive. Ward 4: Ed Rieker (I), 916 N. Emory Ave.; Tracy Martinez, 1003 W. Ninth St.
  • North Platte Airport Authority board: Daren Wilkinson, 1920 W. Leota St.; Corban Heinis, 716 E. 10th St.

SCHOOL BOARD TICKETS

  • North Platte — Ward 1: Marcy Hunter, 237 S. Maloney Drive; Cynthia O’Connor, 1131 Tomahawk Road. Ward 2: Jo Ann Lundgreen (I), 2108 Burlington Blvd.; Thomas Hagert II, 1115 W. Fifth St. Ward 3: Emily Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St.; Mark Nicholson (I), 2204 W. First St.
  • Brady: Ryan Stearns (I), DeAnn Vaughn (I), Kathy Welte, Sara Gentry, Necole Miller.
  • Maxwell: Shaun Pagel (I), Monica Breinig (I), Justin Falcon, Todd McKeeman (I), Levi Gosnell.
  • Hershey: Amy Wolfskill (I), Jason Bode (I), Jodi Seamann (I).
  • Sutherland: Janet Mueller (I), Eric Peterka (I), Tom J. Kelly.
  • Wallace: Seth Hasenauer (I), Joshua Friesen (I), Heather Strawder.

VILLAGE BOARD TICKETS (general election only)

  • Brady: Matthew Welte, Arlee Gentry (I).
  • Hershey: LeAnn Ellis, Thomas Wolfgang (I), Julie Larchick, Loren Johnson (I), Marvin Broeder, Lucie Hengen-Reed.
  • Maxwell: Joni Keith, Linda Smith (I), Danika Cumming.
  • Sutherland: Scott Meyer, Samuel Haworth (I).
  • Wallace: Cynthia Jo Wickizer (I), DoAnn McDonald.
  • Wellfleet: Kortnei Smith.
