NP adjustment, planning boards to consider higher Viaero cell tower

Both of North Platte’s planning-related city boards Tuesday are scheduled to consider a Viaero Wireless request to build a cell tower at its planned new retail store 20 feet higher than expected.

The Board of Adjustment will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to consider a variance so Viaero can build a 100-foot-tall monopole tower instead of the 80-foot-tall aesthetic tower approved by the City Council in June 2021.

If that board approves, the Planning Commission will consider whether to recommend amending the project’s conditional use permit accordingly during its 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting.

Both meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.. The Planning Commission meeting also will be shown live on the city’s cable TV and YouTube channels.

City codes give the five-member Board of Adjustment the last word on variances to zoning regulations. The planning panel, by contrast, typically makes recommendations to the City Council on matters that it considers.

If the adjustment board turns down Viaero’s variance, the Planning Commission and council cannot consider changing the conditional use permit, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

Industrial Tower West LLC, Viaero’s site acquisition branch, said in requesting the variance that a third party wants to co-locate a cell antenna on the tower Viaero will install at East Francis and Chestnut streets. Earthwork to build Viaero’s retail store began recently.

Company officials haven’t identified the third party, Clark said. But her memo to the Board of Adjustment says Viaero “has been contacted by other cell businesses with requests for colocation.”

To have multiple cell antennas, the tower needs to be 100 feet high instead of 80 so its signals clear the roof of NebraskaLand Bank’s main building two blocks away at Francis and Dewey, Industrial Tower West officials said.

The variance itself, however, deals not with the tower’s height but with rear-yard and side-yard setbacks on the property.

Viaero plans 30-foot setbacks for each, but the site’s B-2 zoning requires 45-foot rear-yard and 50-foot side-yard setbacks for a 100-foot-tall pole, Clark said in memoranda to both boards.

“Aesthetically, the monopole is more intrusive,” she added in her memo to the Planning Commission. “However, being located in a high-traffic commercial district, the tower should not be a detriment to the area.”

The Planning Commission Tuesday also will hold a public hearing and recommend whether the council should annex a proposed storage facility at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard into the city.

The City Council Oct. 4 approved a conditional use permit for the facility, along with a subdivision plat and an amendment to the city’s land-use plan. An ordinance rezoning the site from I-1 light industrial to B-2 highway commercial awaits a third and final council vote Nov. 1.

Clark said in another Planning Commission memorandum that it’s the city’s policy to annex subdivisions when their boundaries abut North Platte’s current city limits. The property owner won’t protest the annexation, she said.