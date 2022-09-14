NP ‘budget season’ goes on, adds to upward property tax pressure

Projected 2022 property tax increases inched upward for three North Platte homes in The Telegraph’s latest “budget season” update on the annual assembly of city homeowners’ tax bills.

This week’s installment factors in the impacts of 2022-23 budget votes taken by the boards of Educational Service Unit 16 Tuesday and the Mid-Plains Community College Area Wednesday.

Three of the eight local governments that serve North Platte property owners have yet to set new budgets with two weeks left before the state’s Sept. 30 deadline.

All three will wait until the last week to act. Lincoln County and the North Platte Airport Authority both will vote on 2022-23 budgets Sept. 26, with the North Platte school board finalizing its budget Sept. 28.

The North Platte City Council has adopted next year’s budget but won’t vote on a resolution officially submitting its property tax request until Oct. 4.

Projected 2022 tax rates have gone in different directions for the five local governments — the city, ESU 16, Mid-Plains, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District and the Lincoln County Agricultural Society — that have approved 2022-23 budgets so far.

But all five have adopted higher property tax requests, adding to the upward pressure on next year’s tax bills from across-the-board 2022 valuation increases in North Platte.

The County Assessor’s Office generally raised taxable values by 7% north of the Union Pacific tracks and 4% south of them. State law requires homes to be valued for tax purposes at between 92% and 100% of actual value.

Total taxable values also rose for North Platte’s eight local governments, adding to their “tax base” and thus blunting the impact of individual valuation increases for property owners.

Here’s how gross 2022 property tax bills — with three puzzle pieces yet to be replaced from 2021 — shape up at this point for The Telegraph’s three sample homes:

Home 1, which sits north of the U.P. tracks, is projected for a $75.16 increase in its gross tax bill to $2,325.97. The three-bedroom, 1½-story home with a full basement saw its taxable value rise from $109,950 to $117,647.

Home 2, south of the tracks near Westfield Shopping Center, would face a gross tax bill of $2,165.65 — $9.52 more than in 2021. The one-story, two-bedroom home with no basement is valued for tax purposes at $109,538, up from $105,325 last year.

Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home with no basement southwest of Home 2, would see a $25.82 increase in its gross tax bill to $5,874.86. Its 2022 taxable value grew from $285,720 to $297,149.

Wherever North Platte properties’ final gross tax bills wind up, they’ll be partly offset by three state property tax credits whose 2022 percentages have yet to be finalized by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

A direct discount will be applied to the final 2022 property tax bills that property owners receive in December for payment during 2023.

Separate partial credits for school district and community college tax bills will be available for property owners to claim on their 2022 income tax returns early next year.