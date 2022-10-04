NP City Council delays main event on housing plan for city-owned land

Ongoing questions about a city-owned site’s availability for housing south of Interstate 80 drained much of the drama from Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council agenda.

Council members took three preliminary steps toward positioning 95.3 vacant acres south of West Walker Road and east of Buffalo Bill Avenue to be sold to help relieve North Platte’s tight supply of homes.

But contentions that the city can’t legally use the site for anything but parks and recreation led Mayor Brandon Kelliher to pull the plan’s keystone — a study declaring the city land and a larger area eligible for tax increment financing — completely off Tuesday’s agenda.

Drs. Delane Wycoff and Charles Boettcher have called attention to separate land swaps involving the Walker tract that the City Council approved in 1983 and 1988.

Both involved trimming off pieces of Centennial Park, bought in the 1960s with federal funds administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The doctors, both involved in the 1983 swap, said both it and the 1988 deal restrict the city from using the Walker land for non-parks and recreation uses.

With the “substandard and blighted” study off the agenda, the council Tuesday went ahead with scheduled public hearings on amending North Platte’s land-use plan for the project, rezoning the city tract and annexing it and two bordering parcels into the city.

Members then voted 5-2 for the land-use amendment, which enables housing on the Walker land. Ordinances to rezone the site and annex it with the other two parcels won 5-2 and 6-1 first-round approval respectively.

Kelliher had said Friday afternoon that all four hearings would be held but no votes taken before Oct. 18 while city officials continue looking into the Walker tract’s background.

That changed, he said during a recess in Tuesday’s meeting, when officials concluded that acting on the non-TIF items “has no net change on anything” while their research continues.

Despite amending the land-use part of North Platte’s 2011 comprehensive plan, parks are allowed anyway under any city zoning category, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

The council also must vote at least once more — and more likely twice — on the rezoning and annexation ordinances before either becomes law.

Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted against all three preliminary measures, with Councilman Mark Woods joining her in opposing the land-use and rezoning changes. Council President Jim Nisley was absent Tuesday.

After those votes, council members held a 47-minute executive session, citing possible litigation.

In an unrelated planning and zoning matter, the council cleared the way for S&T LLC to build a storage facility at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Noting opposition from some neighbors at a Sept. 26 Planning Commission meeting, council members opted to approve B-2 commercial zoning for the 4.99-acre site instead of I-1 light industrial.

A land-use plan amendment to that effect won 7-0 adoption, while a rezoning ordinance with B-2 zoning likewise won 7-0 first-round approval.

That change triggered the need for a conditional use permit, which wouldn’t have been needed under industrial zoning, city officials said.

The council granted that permit, 6-1, with Woods opposed. Councilman Pete Volz won approval of conditions that S&T build its facility with fencing and landscaping features present at S&T’s two existing city storage facilities.

In other business, the council:

Approved the city’s 2022-23 property tax resolution on a 6-1 vote. Councilman Ed Rieker voted “no,” citing complaints by some of his Ward 4 residents that they’ll pay more in city taxes due to increases in North Platte’s taxable value.

Voted 7-0 to support Proposed Amendment No. 1, a state constitutional amendment letting local governments operating airports spend money to develop regularly scheduled commercial passenger service. Nebraska voters will decide the amendment’s fate Nov. 8.

Gave 4-3 second-round approval to an ordinance setting the same 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. hours for alcohol sales on Sunday as the rest of the week.

Rieker, Woods and Tryon voted against advancing the ordinance, which faces one more vote Oct. 18.

Granted 7-0 final approval to an ordinance vacating two alleys at 1218 N. Ash St., north of Zeller Motor Co. at 505 Rodeo Road.

Appointed Joe Staroska to succeed 25-year member Rob Stefka on the Community Redevelopment Authority. Stefka said he resigned as he’s also reducing his involvement in his Commercial Investment Services real estate firm.

The appointment was part of the evening’s “consent agenda,” as was approval of an annual agreement with Lincoln County for mutual law enforcement aid and a new legal services contract with the North Platte firm of Brouillette, Dugan, Troshynski and Bellew.

Tuesday’s meeting was the last for City Attorney Terry Waite, whose firm’s contract expires Thursday. Bill Troshynski, a partner in the Brouillette firm, will become the designated city attorney.