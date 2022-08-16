NP City Council sends Rec Center sales tax petitions to county clerk

A unanimous North Platte City Council vote Tuesday evening sent petitions seeking a public vote on a proposed half-cent North Platte Recreation Complex sales tax to Lincoln County for verification.

County Clerk Becky Rossell and her staff will have 2,156 signatures to review, counting 51 on petition forms turned in Tuesday and officially received by City Clerk Angela Gilbert just before the council meeting.

Supporters of a $52.5 million plan to expand the Rec Center, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park again filled the chairs in City Hall’s council chamber, as they did Aug. 2.

It took only a few minutes Tuesday for the council to deal with their issue, unlike the two hours of public comment and council debate two weeks earlier that ended with a 5-2 vote to table a resolution to directly send the sales tax to voters.

Vocal opposition by two council members, and the absence of a third, had clouded whether the resolution would gain the needed six votes to place the temporary half-cent tax on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The petition drive, launched Aug. 5, wound up collecting more than twice as many total signatures as the 1,059 that Rossell’s office must verify as those of registered voters inside North Platte’s city limits.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher opened action on the Rec Center question by briefly addressing the council and the meeting’s TV and online audience.

“I would say there’s been more community engagement, at least in my office, on this than maybe there even was (last year) with Sustainable Beef,” the proposed meatpacking plant to be built on a retired city sewer lagoon.

“We had a very healthy bit of testimony two weeks ago on this subject. We have a petition here that’s signed by just shy of 10% of our (total) local population. … I don’t think we’re served by having much debate on this issue.”

That didn’t mean council members couldn’t speak further, Kelliher said. But he added that he likely would invite the public to speak “if we have a lot of debate.”

After a few moments of silence, the council voted 8-0 to refer the petitions to the county clerk.

They next disposed of the tabled Aug. 2 resolution, which Kelliher noted had been rendered moot by the vote to send the petitions to Rossell.

Members voted 8-0 to take it off the table, allowing Kelliher to pull it off the evening’s agenda.

The mayor told the audience that if Rossell’s office verifies enough signatures, the council will hold a brief special meeting Aug. 23 to officially place the Rec Center sales tax on the general election ballot.

State law says the council “shall” send it to voters if the County Clerk’s Office verifies signatures equaling at least 10% of the total vote at the last election for city offices in November 2020.

This year’s May 10 primary had no city races, because none of the four council seats open in 2022 drew enough candidates to make voters eliminate one or more before the general election.

If the sales tax makes the ballot and is approved, its proceeds would gradually repay bonds that would be issued to renovate the 1976 Rec Center and expand it on its site at West Francis Street and McDonald Road.

Cody Pool, built in 1951 and last renovated in 1980, would also be improved under the proposal. The skate park would be rebuilt elsewhere because its site south of the Rec Center building would be needed for the expansion.

The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s plan calls for a new YMCA affiliate, the city’s first since 1913, to be formed to manage at least the Rec Center under the auspices of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA.