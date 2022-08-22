NP City Council to send Rec Center sales tax to voters, fill Ward 3 vacancy

Tuesday night’s special North Platte City Council meeting will deal with several items beyond placing a temporary half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Council members also will consider confirming Brian Flanders to succeed Ward 3 Councilman Jim Carman, rule on a contract to operate the city’s government access channel and take final votes on four planning-related ordinances.

The meeting will start at the usual 5:30 p.m. time in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

It’ll be the first of two special council sessions this week. Members will reconvene at 5 p.m. Thursday for a nonvoting work session to review the city’s preliminary 2022-23 budget.

The eight-member council typically meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The next regular meeting is set for Sept. 6.

Tuesday’s special meeting was triggered by the success of a 2,156-signature petition drive to send the special infrastructure sales tax to voters. A City Council resolution to do so directly stalled Aug. 2 and was set aside.

The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office certified 1,165 valid signatures from registered voters inside North Platte’s city limits. That’s 110% of the 1,059 needed under state law, after which the clerk’s office could cease verification.

Another state law says the council “shall” put the Rec Center sales tax on the ballot because enough petition signatures were gathered and verified.

Proceeds from the sales tax would gradually repay the estimated $52.5 million cost to renovate and expand the 1976 Rec Center, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park from the Rec Center site.

If approved by voters, North Platte’s combined state and local sales tax outside the District 177 shopping center would rise from 7% to 7.5%. It would drop again to 7% once the Rec Center construction costs are repaid.

Shoppers and diners at District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall now under redevelopment, also pay a 1.95% “enhanced employment area” tax to help offset Rev Development LLC’s costs of renovating and revitalizing the campus. The EEA tax doesn’t apply outside the shopping center.

After the vote to send the Rec Center tax to the ballot, the council will consider ratifying Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s choice of Flanders to complete the last three months of Carman’s Ward 3 term.

Carman, who capped a 50-year North Platte public service career with nearly 12 years on the council, resigned at the end of the regular Aug. 16 meeting. He and Flanders were set to square off for a four-year Ward 3 term Nov. 8.

Kelliher said Monday that one person besides Flanders applied to complete Carman’s term, which lasts until the Dec. 6 council meeting. Flanders is administrator of the 11th Judicial District’s probation office in North Platte.

Anyone interested in running for the Ward 3 seat now must file an affidavit with the County Clerk’s Office as a recognized write-in candidate.

In other business at Tuesday’s special meeting, the council will:

Consider a proposed agreement with independent contractor with Alexandrea Stroud of North Platte to operate the city’s government cable TV channel and online YouTube channel for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

Stroud would receive $1,751 per month to oversee the TV broadcasts and livestream simulcasts of meetings of the council or other city boards.

Take third and final votes on a quartet of unrelated ordinances to vacate two alleys and change zoning for two properties. The council unanimously advanced all four Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Alleys would be vacated between West 13th and 14th streets, north of Rodeo Road, and between East Second and Johnson streets, east of Welch Avenue. Separate owners of land on both sides of each alley want to consolidate lots and build accessory buildings.

One rezoning resolution would adopt B-2 highway commercial zoning for Jim and Lorra Carlson’s property at 1801 E. Second St. so the couple could use it for storage for their drywall business.

The other would rezone land owned by Joe Shown at 3022 E. Philip Ave. to I-1 light industrial. Shown wants to install a 10-foot-by-24-foot electronic billboard along Newberry Access, at the east end of his land.