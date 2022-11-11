 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

NP City Council to take up Rec Center sales-tax boost after voters’ OK

An ordinance implementing the half-cent city sales-tax increase approved by North Platte voters headlines a fairly light City Council agenda Tuesday.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be seen on the city’s YouTube and government access TV channels.

Nearly two-thirds of city residents voting on the sales-tax question Nov. 8 approved boosting it from 1.5% to 2% to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

The required follow-up ordinance must be passed before Dec. 1 to start collecting the extra half-cent tax by April 1, according to a council memorandum.

As with other ordinances, council members must vote “yes” three times to adopt it unless they waive one or two of those votes.

It needs a simple council majority, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said, unlike the original ordinance to put the tax on last week’s ballot that stalled and triggered a successful petition drive.

The earlier ordinance, which required at least 70% council approval, was tabled Aug. 2 after three of the eight members expressed opposition.

Council members voted 8-0 Aug. 16 to put the sales tax on the ballot after the petition drive gathered more than enough valid signatures to legally force the council’s hand.

The Rec Center sales tax proposal gained 4,351 votes in unofficial Nov. 8 returns, compared with 2,315 “no” votes.

In other business, the council will:

• Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to annex a planned storage facility location at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard. The council gave the annexation 7-1 initial approval Nov. 1.

• Decide whether to sign a three-year contract with Rubicon Global LLC after completing a pilot project of the firm’s in-cab sanitation scheduling, monitoring and management system.

• Decide whether to ratify Kelliher’s appointment of Mark Mendenhall to succeed Tim Brouillette on the Community Redevelopment Authority. Brouillette resigned after his law firm was named the city’s legal counsel.

Tune in

Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meeting with remote technology if you don’t attend in person:

» YouTube livestream: Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document.

» Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).

