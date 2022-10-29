NP Habitat to seek TIF eligibility for its next planned set of homes

The agenda for Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting includes North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s first foray into the realm of tax increment financing.

Council members will be asked to refer a “substandard and blighted” study to the Planning Commission of 2.7 acres Habitat hopes to turn into its next housing development at East Second Street and McCabe Avenue.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be watched remotely via the city’s government access and YouTube channels.

Dalene Skates, executive director of North Platte’s 25-year-old Habitat affiliate, said the last two of nine houses the group has built at West 17th Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue will be occupied by year’s end.

Habitat has bought part of the land in the TIF study area and is working on buying others, she said. Between eight and 12 of Habitat’s typical homes could fit on the properties it has in mind.

The study area stretches north from East Second across East Third to near the back of storage facilities fronting East Fourth.

It excludes two homes farther west on the north side of East Second and stops well short of older homes on North Bryan Avenue facing Memorial Park.

Skates said Habitat has added $805,000 to North Platte’s property tax rolls with the 63 houses it has built over 24 years.

Of the six new-home building permits taken out in North Platte this year, half were Habitat homes, she said. “I think we’re pulling our weight in North Platte, and hopefully (this development) will be a good thing.”

The TIF study by Marvin Planning Associates of David City says only two homes stand within Habitat’s proposed 2.7-acre area. One is a single-family home built in 1937 and the other a manufactured home built in 1970.

But streets, curbs and gutters in the would-be TIF area are in generally poor shape, and overgrown brush and vegetation is common, the study says.

“Multiple vacant mobile homes in the study area appear to be beyond repair and are not livable,” Marvin’s study adds.

If the council refers Habitat’s study, the Planning Commission would hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend adoption. Council members then would make the decision after their own public hearing.

Also Tuesday, the council will be asked to lease part of Centennial Park between December and March to NPIce Inc. for a temporary ice rink to be operated during the winter.

It would sit atop a basically flat park area near the baseball concession stand, co-founder Stephen “Blu” McGrath of North Platte said at an Oct. 17 council work session.

NPIce would operate the rink from Dec. 12 to Feb. 27, offering family skating activities, skating lessons and local hockey leagues. It would be stored off-site the rest of the year.

McGrath, who has 25 years’ experience operating ice rinks in the Denver area and Wyoming, said he and other NPIce founders hope to stoke local interest in ice-based sports.

In other business, the council will vote on two pairs of ordinances to rezone and annex land on different sides of North Platte:

Third and final votes are planned on measures to rezone the city’s “South Park” property south of Interstate 80 and annex it and two adjoining parcels into city limits. City officials hope to eventually sell off the parcel for housing, but that remains on hold amid legal questions.

A final vote also is planned on rezoning land for a storage facility planned just southwest of West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard. First-round debate is scheduled on an ordinance to annex that property into the city.