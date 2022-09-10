NP, Lincoln County to weigh fill-dirt plans for Sustainable Beef work

Special meetings this week by North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s planning commissions will take up plans by two rural landowners to supply fill dirt for Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant site.

The city Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while its county counterpart will meet at the same time Tuesday. Both meetings will be in City Hall’s council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Each will take up applications for conditional use permits to strip-mine dirt over a year’s time for use in filling in the former sewer lagoon south of North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.

Sustainable Beef completed its $142,500 purchase of the lagoon Aug. 26, five days before organizers announced they had completed their construction financing with a partnership deal with Walmart.

The planning panels’ respective governing boards will have the final word on granting those permits.

County commissioners will take theirs up at their regular meeting Sept. 19, with the City Council following suit at its regular meeting the next evening.

Gary and Ruth Stearns want permission to remove dirt from their property on South Old Highway 83, about three miles southeast of the beef plant site at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

Robert Long is likewise seeking to mine dirt from his land three miles northeast of the site and north and east of the intersection of Hall School and Airport roads.

The Stearnses must obtain conditional use permits from both the city and county. North Platte’s 2-mile zoning jurisdiction boundary runs through their land, said Judy Clark, planning administrator for both governments.

A city permit for the couple will be the only item on Monday’s special city Planning Commission agenda. The Stearns proposal will go before the county panel Tuesday, as will Long’s.

In an unrelated matter, the county Planning Commission Tuesday will consider whether to accept the dedication of four internal roads at Fairway Estates south of Lake Maloney. The county panel also will elect officers.

Sustainable Beef leaders have said they plan to fill in the old 8- to 10-foot sewer lagoon and build it up until the site’s final elevation is 5 feet higher than the lagoon’s berm.

City and county documents say the Stearnses and Long expect between 20 and 25 semitrailer trucks to haul dirt each weekday from their properties to the beef plant site. Trucks are expected to operate from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on those days.

County Roads Superintendent Jason Schultz warned of potential long-term damage to the asphalt surface of North Airport Road in an Aug. 25 letter to the county Planning Commission regarding Long’s proposed permit.

“The substantial increase in heavy truck traffic will likely increase the maintenance of this portion of road during the duration of the project,” Schultz wrote.

He estimated that 500 to 750 loads of material would be hauled each day. “We should expect the overall life expectancy of this road to decrease before requiring resurfacing or rehabilitation.”

Old Highway 83 from the Stearns’ property to State Farm Road has both gravel and asphalt surfaces. A letter from Schultz regarding the couple’s permit will be available at the county Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Clark wrote in a memorandum.

Dirt hauling down Airport Road bound for Newberry Access also would face — at least at the start — the current reconstruction of the U.S. Highway 30 North Platte River bridge west of Lee Bird Field.

Gary Thayer, District 6 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said U.S. 30 traffic between the airport and North Platte for the next few days is being diverted to Interstate 80 while a new concrete bridge deck poured Friday cures.

He said the highway will reopen after that but be limited to one lane until at least Nov. 1, when the contractor is supposed to restore two-lane traffic. Financial penalties will be imposed after that if it isn’t.

Semitrailer trucks have been able to navigate the narrowed river bridge during this year’s work, Thayer said. Vehicle widths have been limited to 10 feet, but “a (semi) truck is 8 feet wide.”

Motorists also can take Hall School Road, U.S. 83 and U.S. 30 on East 12th Street between North Platte and the airport, Thayer said.