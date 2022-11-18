NP Planning Commission to review TIF eligibility for next Habitat development

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s bid for TIF help with its next housing project will go before the city’s Planning Commission for the first time Tuesday.

The nine-member panel’s 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will include a public hearing and recommendation on Habitat’s request to declare about 2.7 acres near East Second Street and McCabe Avenue “substandard and blighted.”

If study findings for that area are subsequently approved by the City Council, Habitat could receive tax increment financing to aid with its infrastructure costs to build its next set of homes.

The North Platte affiliate is wrapping up the last two of nine houses it has built in recent years at West 17th Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue. It hopes to build eight to 12 homes over the next few years in the new location.

Council members voted 5-3 Nov. 1 to refer the study to the Planning Commission, with frequent TIF opponents Donna Tryon, Mark Woods and Ed Rieker voting “no.”

The TIF study area examined by Marvin Planning Associates of David City examines an area stretching north from East Second to near the back of storage facilities fronting East Fourth.

From McCabe, the area runs west but excludes two nearby homes on the north side of East Second. It stops well short of older homes on North Bryan Avenue.

The only homes within the study area are a 1937 single-family home and a 1970 manufactured home, according to Marvin’s study.

Habitat’s proposed development area also has “multiple vacant mobile homes” that “appear to be beyond repair and are not livable,” it says.

Before the hearing on Habitat’s study, Planning Commission members will hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend a conditional use permit for RV storage in the I-80 Lakeside Campground near Exit 179.

The park at 3800 Hadley Drive sits northeast of the interchange and between Newberry Access and Hidden Lake Road, with the South Platte River just to its north.

Lakeside Campground Holding Co. LLC wants to build a storage facility offering both enclosed and outdoor RV storage, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

The RV park sits outside North Platte’s city limits but within the 2-mile-wide zoning jurisdiction bordering the city.

City officials have canceled a Board of Adjustment previously announced for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday via public notice. Clark said four of that panel’s five members are unable to attend.