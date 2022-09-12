NP planning panel backs beef plant fill-dirt plan; county panel next up

The first of two intended suppliers of “fill dirt” to the Sustainable Beef LLC construction site won endorsement Monday from the North Platte Planning Commission.

Monday’s 8-0 vote to recommend a conditional use permit for Gary and Ruth Stearns, 2482 E. State Farm Road, capped the first of four meetings the couple faces to win full approval of one of two “borrow pit” operations tied to the beef plant work.

The Stearnses and Robert Long, who would be Sustainable Beef’s other fill-dirt supplier, face separate conditional use permit hearings Tuesday before the Lincoln County Planning Commission. That panel meets at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Both planning groups can recommend but can’t decide whether to issue the permits. County commissioners will do so Sept. 19 and the City Council Sept. 20 at their regular meetings.

Unlike Long, who needs only a county permit, the Stearnses need both city and county permits. North Platte’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction border runs through their proposed borrow-pit site near South Old Highway 83.

The couple’s land lies about three miles southeast of the retired sewer lagoon that will be filled in for Sustainable Beef’s plant site.

Long’s land lies north and east of the intersection of Hall School and Airport roads and three miles northeast of the project site at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

Permit applications by the Stearnses and Long say they expect 20 to 25 semitrailer trucks to haul dirt between their properties and the old lagoon from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays.

Saturday operations would happen only if weather cancels a day of work, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

Both applicants indicated their parts of the beef-plant project would take about a year. But Gary Stearns asked the city planning panel Monday night for a longer permit in case future unrelated construction projects need fill dirt from his land, too.

Kurt Pieper, who owns land south of the would-be borrow pit site, said he was concerned the dirt "strip mining" could trigger erosion and harm his property.

“I’ve called and asked for more detail and can’t get any at this time,” Pieper said.

Darren Hellbusch of Grand Island, an estimator/project manager for Van Kirk Bros. Contracting of Sutton, described plans for removing the dirt, controlling erosion, dust and water runoff and restoring the land’s appearance.

Hellbusch, whose firm also would remove dirt from Long’s land, said Van Kirk has done borrow-pit operations for Interstate 80 work for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The firm’s workers will take dirt from a hill and surrounding area covering between 29 and 32 acres of the Stearns’ land, he said. At least 800,000 yards of earth will be needed from there.

The site will be divided into four parts and remove dirt from one quarter at a time, starting each time from one side of the hill. Hellbusch compared the scraping operation to slicing cheese.

As each quarter is finished, Hellbusch said, Van Kirk will cap it with topsoil and reseed with cover crops like oat and rye to re-establish grass cover.

Before dirt removal on each quarter starts, that area will be prewatered to limit erosion and blowing dust, he said.

Hellbusch added that Van Kirk will contour the land to slope west to east and shape it in a hook form to control runoff from the prewatering sprinklers.

“We don’t just want to dive into this unbeknown and have it look like hell when we’re done,” he said.

Pieper also expressed worries about the project’s impact on a “waterway” that crosses his property before entering the Stearnses’ land.

Hellbusch said Pieper was referring to a natural draw that runs northeast and eventually under State Farm Road. Van Kirk will install silt fences at the bottom of the draw and the ditch along the county road to keep sediment out.

“We don’t alter the drainage or anything else,” Hellbusch said.

Planning Commission members recommended that the council grant the Stearnses a 10-year conditional use permit but require a “stormwater pollution prevention plan” every time a future construction project wants dirt from more than 1 acre of their land.

The latter matches requirements in city codes and state law, said Clark and City Engineer Brent Burklund.

City Council members will have the option to adopt the panel’s conditions and also could add others, Clark said.

In other business, she said the Planning Commission will hold its next regular meeting a day earlier. Instead of Sept. 27 — the fourth Tuesday of the month — the panel will meet Sept. 26.

Monday’s meeting was the first for new Planning Commission member Kathleen Matthews, whom the council approved Sept. 6 to succeed Marilyn McGahan.