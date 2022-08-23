NP Rec Center sales tax goes to ballot; Flanders joins City Council

A whirlwind three weeks in North Platte city government ended Tuesday when the City Council put a proposed half-cent sales tax to upgrade the 1976 Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Its 8-0 vote was legally preordained after Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell confirmed the success of a petition drive after some council members Aug. 2 expressed reluctance to send the question to voters.

The council Tuesday also ratified Brian Flanders’ appointment to its vacant Ward 3 seat, gave final approval to four planning ordinances and renewed a contract for operating the city’s government access broadcasts.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the special meeting after Rossell said petitions for a vote on a Rec Center sales tax easily met the needed 1,059 valid signatures from registered voters inside city limits.

That triggered a state law requiring approval by the council, which had tabled a resolution Aug. 2 to send the tax question directly to voters.

Petition organizers gathered 2,156 total signatures in just 11 days, turning in their last signed sheets minutes before the council Aug. 16 voted 8-0 to refer the petitions to Rossell’s office.

City voters now will decide whether to temporarily raise the current 1.5% local sales tax to 2% to renovate and expand the Rec Center, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park.

The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance has proposed a $52.5 million plan to greatly expand the Rec Center’s offerings, including rebuilding the 1976 building’s indoor pool to competition standards. Cody Pool also would receive its first renovations since 1980.

North Platte Public Schools would pay $36,000 a year so its swimming and diving teams can practice in the planned new Rec Center pool and use it for home meets.

The alliance’s plan also calls for a new North Platte YMCA to be formed to manage at least the expanded Rec Center under the auspices of the Scottsbluff Area Family YMCA. The city last had an active Y in 1913.

Tuesday’s climactic council vote was the first for Flanders, whom Kelliher swore in after members ratified his appointment to finish the last three months of now-retired Councilman Jim Carman’s third Ward 3 term.

Carman, 82, cited declining health in deciding to resign early. He plans to move to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney once room opens up.

Flanders, administrator of North Platte’s 11th Judicial District probation office, filed months ago to challenge Carman on Nov. 8. He now stands as the only official candidate for a full four-year Ward 3 term.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance that Councilman Carman had to resign,” said Flanders, whose wife, Kim, is principal at North Platte’s McDonald Elementary School.

“I was looking forward to meeting with him more as the campaign went along. It was unexpected, but I wish him the best of luck in what he’s doing. (I have) big shoes to fill.”

The only unexpected development in the council’s 15-minute special meeting came when Council President Jim Nisley spoiled an expected 6-0 “yes” vote for Flanders’ appointment by pushing his “no” button.

“I hit the wrong one,” Nisley said apologetically as the 5-1 vote flashed on the viewscreen. “I should have hit ‘yes.’ Sorry, Brian.”

Councilman Ed Rieker, who missed the meeting’s first few minutes, walked in as Kelliher administered the oath of office to Flanders.

In other business, the council:

Renewed the city’s agreement with Alexandrea Stroud to operate the city’s government cable TV channel and online YouTube channel during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Gave final approval to ordinances vacating two alleys and rezoning two properties. Council members had unanimously advanced all four Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Without the need for a special meeting on the Rec Center sales tax, the quartet of ordinances would have been up for final approval Sept. 6.

That’s also the night the council plans its annual budget hearing, Kelliher told the City Hall and online audience.

“Having a couple less items on that (Sept. 6) agenda might be a good thing for us,” he said of adding the ordinances and the government access TV item to Tuesday’s agenda.