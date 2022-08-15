NP Rec Center sales tax petitions submitted with 2,105 signatures

Petitions to send voters a half-cent sales tax for North Platte Recreation Complex expansion were submitted Monday, bearing almost twice as many total signatures as must be verified for them to succeed.

City Clerk Angela Gilbert officially received 2,105 signatures on 153 petition forms at 4 p.m. Monday, a day before City Council members must decide what to do next.

Circulators started gathering them Aug. 5, three days after two council members’ criticism in open session clouded prospects that the keystone of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s $52.5 million proposal would be sent to voters.

“The people definitely responded,” said drive leader Brock Wurl. “We’re incredibly grateful for their efforts and their willingness to see this project through and put it on the ballot.”

“We felt like it was a good plan that we worked on for nearly seven years,” alliance member Leland Poppe added. “And the response from the community has really been positive.”

If the Rec Center sales tax makes the ballot, Poppe said, alliance members are ready to “communicate to the public about what the plans are and get feedback for adjustments that seem to be prudent.”

That could include subtracting features from the Rec Center plan as presented or adding other ones, he added.

At least 1,059 petition signatures must be verified as being from registered voters inside city limits to force the council to put the special tax on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Council members, who tabled a resolution Aug. 2 to do so directly, face two agenda items related to the Rec Center sales tax during their 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting in City Hall.

They’ll be asked to pass a different resolution sending the signed petitions to Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office for verification. Potential action on the tabled Aug. 2 resolution appears next on the agenda.

If enough signatures are verified, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said, the council would hold a brief special meeting Aug. 23 to send the sales tax to the ballot. The council already plans a nonvoting budget work session that day.

A simple five-member majority is needed to pass on the petitions to Rossell. The sidelined resolution needs six “yes” votes under a state law requiring a 70% majority to send voters a local sales tax increase from 1.5% to 2% for infrastructure purposes.

Reaching that number appeared doubtful at the council’s last meeting, at which now-outgoing Councilman Jim Carman was absent and Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon stated their opposition to the special tax.

Councilman Mark Woods, who didn’t speak at the Aug. 2 meeting, added his own criticism in a letter The Telegraph published Aug. 10.

He joined Tryon in voting “no” on a 5-2 vote to table the ballot resolution. Rieker voted to table, as did Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Ty Lucas and Brad Garrick.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the last for Carman after 12 years representing Ward 3 and 50 in North Platte public service. He announced Friday that he will resign after the meeting to move closer to his family.

Wurl, a North Platte lawyer, urged petition supporters to turn out for Tuesday’s council meeting to reinforce their wish to decide the Rec Center sales tax question themselves.

State law says that governing bodies presented with ballot petitions with sufficient verified signatures “shall” put the question before voters.

But a different law fails to mandate that they refer signed petitions for verification by the county clerk, Wurl said.

In theory, he admitted, that means the council could refuse to submit the petitions to Rossell.

“However, based on the response we’ve seen to this petition, if the council would vote to disallow those signatures to be counted, I think that the dissatisfaction with certain members of the council would continue to grow,” Wurl said.

Thirty people spoke at the Aug. 2 council meeting on the Rec Center proposal. All but one of them implored the council to let voters decide whether they support the half-cent sales tax.

Rieker and Tryon, with Woods later echoing them, replied that they consider it irresponsible to send the special tax to the November ballot.

The Wellness & Recreation Alliance, which grew from a 2016 task force appointed by then-Mayor Dwight Livingston, unveiled its plan in May.

It would renovate and add to the 1976 Rec Center at West Francis Street and McDonald Road. The proposal also would renovate the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park, now in the Rec Center complex.

A new North Platte YMCA would be formed, under the auspices of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, to manage the Rec Center and possibly Cody Pool. North Platte previously had an active Y affiliate from 1890 to 1913.

The half-cent sales tax would pay off bonds the city would issue for the construction work. A private fund drive would seek to raise up to $10 million for a permanent maintenance fund.

Once the bonds were paid off, the special sales tax would expire. Construction is expected to take two years, supporters say, with parts of the Rec Center remaining open while other parts are renovated.