NP sales tax petition drive beats organizers’ goal; effort continues

A rapid-fire petition drive has gathered about 1,740 signatures in six days to place a half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot, organizer Brock Wurl said Wednesday evening.

That number, which Wurl said could grow by week’s end, exceeds the drive’s goal of 1,500 signatures announced when petitions went out Friday.

To succeed under state law, at least 1,059 signatures must be verified as being from registered voters inside city limits. That equals 10% of the total vote in the city’s November 2020 election.

Wurl said the door at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. office has been opening and closing constantly since Monday, when he reported roughly 750 signatures had been turned in.

“People have been turning them in to the chamber office at an incredible rate,” he said.

“If you’ve still got petitions out there, keep getting them signed. Keep bringing them in. The more signatures we get, the better it will be.”

Meanwhile, “thank you to all of those who have been getting signatures and going through this process,” Wurl said.

About 133 petitions, each with 20 signature slots, remained outstanding as of Wednesday’s close of business, Wurl said. That represents up to 2,660 additional potential signatures.

Petition supporters launched their effort after the City Council’s Aug. 2 meeting, at which the sales tax question seemed likely to fall short of gaining the six votes needed to send it to voters.

A council majority kept the proposal alive by winning a 5-2 vote to table the matter until Tuesday’s next meeting.

Wurl said organizers now intend to turn in their petitions to City Clerk Angela Gilbert’s office “early next week” in advance of that meeting.

Once that’s done, he said, state law says the council must pass a resolution asking Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office to verify whether enough North Platte registered voters signed the petitions.

Assuming there are enough, the council then will need a special meeting to put the sales tax question on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voter questions must be submitted by Aug. 25.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Wednesday that next Tuesday’s council agenda will include the necessary initial resolution to send petitions to Rossell for verification.

It also will have an item asking the council whether it wishes to take its original Aug. 2 sales tax motion “off the table” for further action, he said.

If sufficient petition signatures are verified, Kelliher said, the council likely will hold its special meeting on the ballot-referral resolution Aug. 23, immediately before a planned nonvoting work session on the city’s 2022-23 budget.

Unlike the measure tabled Aug. 2, both of the petition-related resolutions would need only a simple five-member council majority to pass, the mayor said.

The number of petition signatures already gathered “is a testament to how excited the people of North Platte are at the potential for growth we have in the community,” Kelliher said.

“We have to also recognize that the state statutorily has laid out the (verification) process from this point forward.”