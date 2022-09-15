 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NP sales tax wraps record fiscal year; July lodging taxes at all-time high

North Platte has closed out another record-breaking fiscal year for its 1.5% sales tax, with July’s net proceeds carrying the final total near the $10 million mark.

Meanwhile, net July income from Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax reached an all-time record for any month at $175,363, according to the latest monthly figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The city netted $866,857 from July’s sales tax collections, falling short of July 2021’s record of $877,359 but still carrying the final 2021-22 fiscal year total to $9.86 million.

That was 6.7% higher than the $9.24 million the city received in net local sales taxes in 2020-21. North Platte’s city fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

The city recorded its first $8 million-plus sales tax year in 2017-18, according to state online records dating to 2006. This fiscal year’s net take is 22.2% higher than it was just four years ago.

North Platte City Council members approved a 2022-23 city budget Sept. 8 assigning nearly $9.34 million in sales taxes — $1.24 million above this fiscal year — to support city departments.

The city’s Quality Growth Fund for economic development projects was assured of its maximum $650,000 annual allocation last month, when the city received net June sales taxes totaling a record $940,702.

Lincoln County’s net hotel-motel tax take for July beat that month’s record of $161,257 in 2021, as well as the all-time monthly record of $165,973 set a month ago when June collections came in.

The lodging tax needed only seven months in 2022 to exceed its COVID-depressed total of $663,196 for all of 2020. Net annual collections soared to a record $1.13 million in 2021.

State law requires county hotel-motel tax proceeds to be used for tourism promotion. They help fuel grants for local tourism events and groups by Visit North Platte, formerly the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

