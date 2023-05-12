A 2016 knee replacement forced Ann Marie Baker to leave her first career love: serving North Platte residents in medical distress as a Fire Department paramedic.

But Baker, one of 20 nursing graduates Friday from North Platte Community College, decided during the COVID-19 pandemic that her Great Plains Health business office job wasn’t enough. She wanted back in an emergency room.

“It was a great job,” Baker, 51, said before the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium commencement and pinning ceremony. “But my heart was still in patient care in the E.R.”

Baker and Ansley James Wood served as student speakers during the exercises that led off an afternoon’s worth of exercises for the 284 NPCC graduates receiving associate’s degrees, diplomas or certificates this spring.

Baker, who spoke first, thanked her husband, Jeff, their 10-year-old daughter, Caroline, mother-in-law Peggy Baker and grandmother Bonnie Erickson for their patience during her two years of study for her associate’s degree in nursing.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business in 2018 from Bellevue University during her hiatus from emergency medicine. But she had done her original emergency medical technician and paramedic training at NPCC, she told the audience.

“My (GPH) office window faced West Francis Street,” Baker added. “Every time I saw an ambulance come in, I would wonder what kind of patient they had in there —illness, injury, stroke, cardiac arrest or trauma.

“Honestly, my heart broke a little more each time I saw another ambulance pull in. I so badly wanted to be downstairs in the E.R., helping to take care of whoever was in there.”

During her pre-ceremony interview, Baker said she was able to transfer to GPH’s emergency department during her studies. She’ll remain there now that she has her degree.

Kathy Harrison, NPCC’s director of nursing, said this spring’s class is the first in which the majority have received provisional registered nurse licenses.

Wood fought back tears as she talked about losing her father to cancer and a male nurse named Brock whose caring bedside manner gave her further inspiration to become a nurse herself.

“‘Registered nurse’ isn’t the only title we will hold,” she said. “We also will become an advocate, a shoulder to cry on, a light in someone’s darkest days.”

Because they occupied opposite alphabetical ends of their class’s roster, Baker was first and Wood last to cross the platform to receive their diplomas, nursing pins and flowers and shake hands with Mid-Plains Community College Area President Ryan Purdy.

During the main 3 p.m. commencement ceremony, Purdy presented GPH with the college’s President’s Award as a “strong financial supporter of the health education” provided by Mid-Plains’ campuses.

The hospital recently donated $500,000 to expand the NPCC South Campus’ Health and Science Center, on top of the $1.5 million GPH contributed to the center’s initial 2012 construction.

GPH also employs NPCC nursing students as nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses during their studies. As they reach their last academic quarter, they’re paired with practicing registered nurses, according to the President’s Award citation in the commencement program.

Tessa Metschke, an NPCC volleyball player and pre-pharmacy student from Chambers, was student speaker for the main graduation ceremony.

She plans to finish her prerequisites this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before finishing her pharmacy degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.