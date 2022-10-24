 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NPCC's Haunted Corn Maze to have shortened hours

North Platte Community College softball team's Haunted Corn Maze will have shortened hours going into its final weekend.

The maze will be open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and from 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The theme is, “Children of the Corn.”

The 4.5-acre maze is located in the cornfield just west of the McDonald-Belton Building, 601 W. State Farm Road, on the college's South Campus. Because the path is dirt and cornstalks, guests are advised to wear appropriate walking shoes. Warm clothing is also recommended.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 10 and older. Children 9 and younger will be admitted free but must be accompanied by a paying adult. Only cash will be accepted.

Bottled water and glow items will be available for purchase every night. Concessions will also be provided until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday by The Wranglers, the booster committee for the college’s rodeo team.

Proceeds from the corn maze will be used to help offset travel and equipment expenses for NPCC softball.

