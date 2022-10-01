NPHS hosts workshop for prospective speech and one-act play judges

Athletics are not the only NSAA activities where it has been a challenge to find enough available officials across the state.

It's affecting the fine arts programs as well.

That's why the North Platte High School speech and one-act programs sponsored a several-hours-long judge-training workshop Saturday morning.

"I've talked to people in the community who have said, 'Oh, yeah I would love to judge. I just don't know how to do it,'" NPHS speech coach Scott King said. "People don't know how to get started or even that they can do it. It's just not a well-advertised type of activity and we're trying to get more of a presence in the community."

Community members, speech and one-act coaches from in and outside of the area attended the workshops — some through a Zoom call — in which basic information was presented and the rules and regulations for each fine art activity were covered.

Those in attendance got an opportunity to judge either a speech or one-act play through watching video performances.

Another session for interested speech judges will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the NPHS career center, located on the second floor of the building.

King, who was the middle school speech coach for five years before he took over the high school program last year, said he also is available to talk to individuals who are interested in being a judge but are unable to attend the workshop.

Misty Richards, who has five years experience as a judge, was one of the individuals who attended Saturday's session. She took part in the workshop for ways to improve.

"I enjoy going to speech meets and have enjoyed judging," Richards said, "but i wanted to get more information on how to do it (even better)."

Richards is not NSAA-certified, which is not a requirement to judge non-district or state events. She has interest in taking that next step, but has not committed to doing so yet.

The process includes submitting an application form and then taking an open book test and hitting at least an 80% score on it.

Richards said both of her children were involved in speech programs and that's where her interest in judging the activity began.

She is not alone.

"There are (judges) who were in speech (in high school), or people whose kids did," King said. "They've seen the value of (the activity) and watched enough rounds (of competition) where they feel that maybe they can help out. Some are involved for just for the next couple years while their kids go through the system and we'll take it.

"North Platte also has a real active acting community with the Fox Theater and the (North Platte Community) College, so we try and tap into those people as well."